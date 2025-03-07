Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Patanjali's mega food cum herbal Park at Mihan, Nagpur will be Asia's largest orange processing plant, announced Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

Acharya Balkrishna, who gave this information at a press conference at Mihan, Nagpur, on Friday, said the new agricultural revolution of Patanjali will bring prosperity to farmers. He further said that this is a single point of plant food processing and the largest unit in Asia. "We feel proud to have established it," the managing director said, as per a statement. "Although there were many obstacles in starting this plant, there was also the Corona period in between, but finally the day came for which the farmers of the area were waiting for years," he said at the press conference. He informed the reporters that the formal inauguration of the Mihan plant will be performed this Sunday by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Acharya said that the plant has a processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day. "Our plant works on a zero-waste system. Our operation starts with orange peel processing, where we extract volatile and fragrance oil," the MD said. "Today, almost every farmer of every village of this area is in our contact... Our priority is to provide employment to the local people and make the local farmers prosperous," he added. "The quality of our products is top class, the whole world market is open for us. But our priority is to provide the best products of export quality to the people of our country."

He said that based on the availability of raw materials, juice of orange, lime, amla, pomegranate, guava, grapes, gourd, carrot, pulp of mango and orange and paste of onion and tomato will also be produced at the Mihan plant. (ANI)

