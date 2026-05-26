Business News | Patel Retail Limited Caps FY26 with a Spectacular 55% PAT Surge to Rs 39.05 Cr; PAT Margins Expand by 63 BPS

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), a diversified retail and food processing company, announced its audited Financial Results for Q4 FY26 & FY26.

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Key Financial Highlights

FY26 Financial Highlights

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- Total Income of ₹ 1,059.29 Cr, YoY growth of 28.25%

- EBITDA of ₹ 83.08 Cr, YoY growth of 33.07%

- EBITDA Margin of 7.84%, YoY expansion of 28 Bps

- PAT of ₹ 39.05 Cr, YoY growth of 54.48%

- PAT Margin of 3.69%, YoY expansion of 63 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 13.03, YoY growth of 26.50%

Q4 FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 339.55 Cr, YoY growth of 53.35%

- EBITDA of ₹ 22.74 Cr, YoY growth of 31.21%

- EBITDA Margin of 6.70%, YoY decline of (113) Bps

- PAT of ₹ 9.98 Cr, YoY growth of 39.07%

- PAT Margin of 2.94%, YoY decline of (30) Bps

- EPS of ₹ 2.99, YoY growth of 3.82%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rahul Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Patel Retail Limited, said, "We are pleased with the strong operational momentum witnessed during the quarter, supported by healthy demand trends, efficient execution, and continued retail expansion across key markets. During the period, we achieved important milestones with the launch of our 50th store in Thakurli and 51st store in Rasayani, further strengthening our presence and customer accessibility across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Our export business also continues to gain traction across international markets, reflecting increasing acceptance of our product quality, competitive positioning, and diversified offerings. At the operational level, we remain focused on strengthening private label contribution, improving supply chain efficiencies, and enhancing productivity through backward integration initiatives.

Going forward, we remain committed to expanding our retail footprint, improving operational efficiencies, strengthening exports, and driving sustainable growth through disciplined execution and customer-focused strategies."

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, said, "FY26 has been one of the strongest years in the company's journey, marked by robust revenue growth, improved profitability, and continued business expansion across key verticals. The strong performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined execution, and our ability to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

During the year, we continued to strengthen our market presence through strategic expansion initiatives, deeper customer engagement, and a sharper focus on value-added product categories. Our consistent efforts towards improving operational efficiencies, enhancing private label contribution, and expanding our product portfolio have supported both growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth outlook for the company. With a strong expansion pipeline, growing export opportunities, improving product mix, and continued focus on innovation and operational discipline, we are confident of sustaining healthy growth momentum and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Patel Retail Limited

Patel Retail Limited is a leading name in value-driven retail and integrated food processing in India. Headquartered in Ambernath, Mumbai, with operations across the MMRDA region, the company combines modern retail formats with backward integration in agri-processing to ensure quality, cost efficiency, and supply reliability. It also extends its reach through a mobile application that connects customers to their nearest store and offers free home delivery.

Patel Retail has built a strong portfolio of products through its in-house brands - Indian Chaska for spices and flavourings, Patel Fresh for pulses, nuts, and dry fruits, and Patel Essential for household and cleaning products. Supported by food processing units in Dudhai, Gujarat, and a facility in Ambarnath MIDC, along with a current network of 51 stores, the company maintains strict quality and safety standards while delivering value across its product categories.

With an expanding footprint in Thane, Raigad, and Palghar District, Patel Retail has steadily strengthened its presence in suburban and emerging urban markets. This growth momentum culminated in its successful Initial Public Offering in August 2025, with the company's shares listed on the BSE and NSE on August 26, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of scale, trust, and customer centricity.

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