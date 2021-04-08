New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Highlighting the growing incidence of Hernia cases in the country and the prevalent lack of awareness among patients, Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman, Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, Max Super-Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi cautions Hernia patients to not fear any surgical treatment and seek advanced solutions available today for Hernia repair.

Due to lack of awareness and attention towards this condition, many patients do not take hernia seriously and delay medical consultation.

"The lifetime 'risk' of inguinal hernia repair is high: As per prevailing rates we estimate it at 27 per cent for men and 3 per cent for women. Current estimates suggest that more than 8.5 Lakh Inguinal Hernia cases comes to medical attention every year. There is significant elevation of mortality after emergency operations. Yet, the condition often goes unnoticed and devoid of any discussions about its treatment. Most inguinal hernias invariable require surgical intervention. Patients must not ignore their condition to help prevent undue complications later," said Dr Chowbey speaking on the need of awareness initiatives.

A hernia happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in the patient's muscle or tissue. Abdominal hernias are among the most common ones. Inguinal hernias are the most frequently occurring of abdominal hernias, and 75 per cent of cases of all abdominal wall hernias belong to the groin, which ultimately requires surgical intervention.

"Hernia repair has now become one of the most common surgical procedures performed by surgeons. Over the last few years, there has been much advancement in the field of Hernia care with a rapid shift towards imbibing minimally invasive techniques to repair Hernia. Most surgeons are now engaging in Laparoscopic procedures and turning towards Anatomical Meshes to repair Hernia as opposed to traditional open surgeries and flat meshes. Laparoscopic Inguinal Hernioplasty has been a breakthrough and patients must be abreast with such treatment options available today for them in the country," added Dr Chowbey.

In Inguinal Hernia, the lump or protrusion is seen on sides of the pubic bone where the groin and thigh meet. Constant or periodical pain in the affected area or lower abdomen area, discomfort while changing positions, coughing or lifting some object, heaviness and pressure in the abdominal area are some of the common symptoms of Inguinal Hernia. Patients are advised to not ignore the prominent signs and seek expert advice.

Hernia may get irreducible and strangulated at any time. This is quite a serious complication and needs urgent intervention. Delay may cause gangrene of the intestine or any other abdominal organ. As a general rule, all symptomatic inguinal hernias should be repaired when detected. Smaller the hernia better is the repair.

