New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): PayU today announced its integration with BigCommerce, an Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. As a result of this integration, PayU can now provide payment infrastructure & solutions to BigCommerce's small-to-medium-sized merchants in India.

The BigCommerce platform provides e-commerce services to retailers, including online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, marketing and security. Businesses can directly integrate their BigCommerce store with PayU to offer India-specific online payment methods like UPI and more.

Also Read | Theatrical Release Of The Week: From Tom Holland's Uncharted to Mohanlal's Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, Take a Look at the Movies Hitting Theatres This Friday.

Key benefits of PayU - BigCommerce integration

* Global BigCommerce merchants will get access to over 100-plus local payment methods in India including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, wallet, net banking, etc.

Also Read | Singles Awareness Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, GIFs, Single Quotes, Telegram Pics and Facebook Photos to Your Happy Single Friends.

* Merchants can initiate refunds directly from their BigCommerce store and get real-time updates on refund status without switching to PayU infrastructure.

* Merchants get easy access to all transaction data like sales & refunds, view graphical representation of trends and reports of transactions processed over a period of time.

Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India said, "While merchants are highly sophisticated in their own businesses, often they require support providing their customers with a seamless shopping and payments experience. This integration will provide SMB merchants access to high-quality software and payments services. PayU is on a mission to digitalise SMBs, and supporting BigCommerce's entry into India brings us closer to realising this. We're excited to see how this integration will enable merchant growth."

Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce said, "Our partnership with PayU further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to high-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry. PayU shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

With no coding skills required, merchants can integrate the PayU plugin and start accepting the benefits of digital payment infrastructure.

PayU is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has solutions to meet the digital payment needs of Indian merchants. It provides online payment solutions to businesses through local payment methods. PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213484/PayU_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)