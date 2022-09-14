New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/PNN): PCTI-JanMitr is organizing a Play- 'Ek Nayi Fauj' at Gorakhpur on Sunday 18th September 2022 for promoting telemedicine platforms eSanjeevani and SeHAT OPD amongst public/potential beneficiaries.

The Play is a reality check on how the new India perceives Azadi. It shows the growing insensitivity of people towards Azadi and appeals to the people to realize and value the privilege of living in an independent nation. It is also a humble attempt to express gratitude to thousands of unsung/forgotten heroes of our country who have laid their lives so that we can lead our lives with dignity.

The Play is directed by Jayant Deshmukh, one of the top art directors of Bollywood, TV and OTT. He is one of the finest directors of experimental theatre in India. The writer Jaya Sarkar is a gifted poet, versatile writer and one of the few women playwrights of India. She has received great accolades and rewards in India and the UAE for her work. A promotional film is made using her poem by Amul India. She has written 18 coffee table books for Dainik Jagran.

The Play has been hosted in Dubai and India several times including one show for 147 Light Air Defense Regiment under 787 Independent Air Defence Brigade, Pune. The Play is in Hindi language and is of 55 minutes duration.

JanMitr is a concept initiated by P C Training Institute Limited (PCTI), an Institution in education, skills training and healthcare services. The objective is to serve the masses and enable the needy to avail the products and services in the field of healthcare, school education, higher education, skill development and veteran care by connecting the needy with the service provider, especially in the rural and remote areas where the accessibility of such products and services is either poor or zero. JanMitr may be any person- Ex-serviceman/ family member, student, entrepreneur, employed/ unemployed, housewife, senior citizen and social worker, who is trained to connect the persons in need of services and products in the above sectors with the service providers and also to become employable and self-sustained entrepreneurs.

PCTI-JanMitr is associated with and supporting C-DAC for increasing awareness about telemedicine platforms like eSanjeevani and SeHAT OPD amongst public/potential beneficiaries and also for developing e-Content such as training videos and user manuals, social media posts etc (pertaining to e-Sanjeevani) for health workers, doctors and citizens. It is also associated with other reputed Institutions including United Services Institution of India (USI), a think tank of defence officers and scholars, and National NGO Foundation, an umbrella for NGOs, for spreading awareness about the accessibility of healthcare and education in the remotest and the farthest areas. PCTI-JanMitr can be reached at contact@janmitr.com and phone 9090040029.

