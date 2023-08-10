PRNewswire

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: PDRL, a frontrunner in the software industry, is pleased to unveil a pioneering certification initiative designed for the AeroMegh platform, poised to redefine the landscape of the drone sector. In the wake of the exponential proliferation of drones and their diverse applications, the requirement for adept professionals capable of fully leveraging this technology's potential is on a swift rise. The convergence of PDRL's AeroMegh platform and its extensive certification program serves as a catalyst, arming professionals with the essential expertise and competencies requisite for success within this ever-evolving domain.

AeroMegh, presented as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, presents an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly manages the entire drone data lifecycle, flight operations, data capture, processing, and data analytics. The platform's potency enables users to streamline intricate tasks effectively, resulting in substantial time and resource savings.

PDRL's certification program, thoughtfully designed, extends a valuable opportunity to professionals, enabling them to delve into the intricate nuances of AeroMegh. This immersive experience facilitates the acquisition of profound expertise, imparting a distinct competitive edge within the industry landscape.

PDRL takes pride in its pivotal role within the ongoing revolution in the drone industry, marked by a remarkable achievement: over half of all drone manufacturers are type-certified with AeroGCS, while AeroGCS GREEN, an integral facet of the AeroMegh suite, has earned type-certification for over 75% of agriculture drones. This evident adoption underscores the substantial demand for adept resources.

In response to this burgeoning demand, PDRL has meticulously crafted a certification program tailored to amplify technical knowledge and competencies within the burgeoning drone ecosystem. Enrollees in this program gain hands-on exposure to the AeroMegh platform, acquiring proficiency in its multifaceted functionalities and applications. Upon successful completion, participants are bestowed with the esteemed PDRL certified drone professional designation, thereby establishing a clear distinction that sets them apart within their professional circle.

The certification program covers all aspects of drone operations, including flying, data capture, processing, and analysis. Participants receive practical training to navigate the complexities of the drone industry successfully. PDRL's certification serves as a seal of approval, confirming that professionals possess the necessary expertise and dedication to excel in the fast-paced and rapidly evolving drone industry.

In order to ensure the broad accessibility of this program, PDRL has established a strategic alliance with DroneAcharya. Renowned for its prowess in drone services, training, manufacturing, and automation, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited emerges as a comprehensive drone solution provider. Operating from its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, DroneAcharya is a certified DGCA drone pilot training institution with established centers in both Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bolstered by a team of technology connoisseurs, they offer a tailored array of Industrial and Enterprise solutions catering to Agriculture, Mining, Energy, Infrastructure, Utilities, and Defense sectors. Fueled by a commitment to excellence and an innovative ethos, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited stands tall as a credible DGCA-approved drone pilot training organization, dedicated to furnishing its clients with accurate and dependable data solutions. Their unwavering pursuit of excellence and pioneering spirit propelled them to be the first Indian drone startup to go public and attain a listing on the BSE-SME exchange. Through this dynamic collaboration with DroneAcharya, the program's outreach will be amplified, enabling professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions to leverage PDRL's expertise to the fullest extent. PDRL's AeroMegh platform and certification program are at the forefront of empowering professionals in the drone industry revolution. As the industry continues to expand, the demand for skilled individuals becomes increasingly vital. PDRL's vision and dedication to transforming drone data into actionable insights are evident in its comprehensive certification program. This milestone represents PDRL's commitment to shaping the future of the drone industry and offers immense value to aspiring professionals and investors alike.

"We understand the importance of skilled resources, and quality training by experienced personnel is an assured way of arming today's workforce. Through our association with PDRL, we aim to provide an end-to-end training for drone mapping and data handling, and enable drone professionals to carry out quality services across industries," said Prateek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director at DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited.

Anil Chandaliya, Chief Executive Officer at PDRL mentioned that, "PDRL is on the path of certifying 10,000 professionals on the AeroMegh platform. Joining hands with DroneAcharya will surely help achieve this goal faster. Both of us will create skilled resources faster and generate more jobs in the industry to make India a Drone Hub by 2030."

About PDRL:

PDRL stands as a prominent software enterprise committed to driving transformation within the drone industry. At the heart of its endeavours is the AeroMegh platform, a comprehensive solution that seamlessly transforms raw drone data into actionable insights. Accompanied by an all-encompassing certification program, PDRL empowers professionals by equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills to thrive within the rapidly evolving drone sector.

Underscoring its dedication to innovation, PDRL remains at the forefront of technological advancement through strategic partnerships and the incorporation of cutting-edge methodologies. This concerted effort positions PDRL as a pioneering force, actively shaping the trajectory of the industry and its future potential.

Media Contact: Marketing@pdrl.in +91 7028688858

