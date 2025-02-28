PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: PDS is a global fashion solutions and infrastructure company offering customized solutions to global brands and retailers across services like product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and brand management. The company is pleased to announce the certification of Great Place to Work® by GPTW and the receipt of the WOW Workplace Award by Jombay, a recognition for being a workplace of winners.

This recognition reaffirms PDS' dedication to 'People-first' approach by cultivating an inclusive and supportive workplace culture where all team members' contributions are valued and celebrated. With a diverse team, the company continues to prioritize a workplace culture that encourages growth, collaboration, and equality.

Congratulating on the recognitions Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, PDS, said, "We believe that creating a great workplace starts with building a culture that values, empowers, and motivates our people. Our people are at the core of our success, and we extend our sincere appreciation to every team member for contributing in making PDS an exceptional place to work. We feel proud of the culture we've built and are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what a truly inclusive, forward-thinking workplace can be."

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS, expressed his thoughts, "Being recognized as one of India's Best Places to Work by GPTW and receiving the WOW award is a testament to our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered. They affirm the work we've done so far to ensure that PDS is not just a place to work, but a place to thrive. We are excited to build on these principles and create even more opportunities for success and collaboration in the future."

How PDS Creates an Exceptional Workplace:

- Listening to Employee Needs: PDS prioritizes open communication through town halls and regular gatherings, ensuring that employee feedback drives meaningful improvements.

- Culture of Transparency: Leadership fosters a culture of trust, where dialogue and feedback are encouraged to continuously evolve and enhance the work environment.

- Empowering Employees with Resources: Employees have access to cutting-edge tools, learning opportunities, and structured career paths to help them succeed.

- Investment in Technology: PDS focuses on advanced systems and automation to enhance productivity, efficiency, and innovation across the organization.

- Professional Development: Employees benefit from mentorship programs, leadership training, and upskilling initiatives to support career growth.About PDS

PDS Limited is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide, handling over $1.8 billion of Gross Merchandise Value. The Company operates a vast global network covering 100 offices in over 24 countries, with over 4,400 employees and 6,100 factory associates worldwide. PDS also offers a bespoke end-to-end outsourcing solution, engaging dedicated talent and infrastructure as an extended arm of retailers and brands.

