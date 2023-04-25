New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/India PR Distribution): PEAKLIFE Regatta, a one-of-its-kind event regarded as the epitome of luxury, was presented by HSBC on 15th and 16th April 2023, hosting a grand prelude of a fashion show by Raghavendra Rathore and an exciting nautical journey on the Arabian Sea.

DAY 1: Grand Prelude With Ace Designer Raghavendra Rathore

Supported by Swiss International Airlines, their ethos of luxe living aligns perfectly as our luxury airlines partner. Our luxury destination partner was Visit California, the go-to destination for those seeking the beauty of leisure and adventure. The venue's decor spelt elegance with its stunning floral arrangements curated carefully by the team.

Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor, PEAKLIFE, shared, "It's so great to have an absolutely full house tonight. We have been hosting the PEAKLIFE Regatta for the last seven years, and tomorrow we're all going to sail at the boat race. With that, I would like to invite you all to spend Sunday afternoon with us and have lots of fun."

Arkaprava Ray, SVP and Head of Brand Partnership HSBC India, HSBC, added: "Our commitment to India is ever-lasting and it will continue for many more years ahead. You will see a lot more surprises coming your way, so do look forward to that."

"It is such a pleasure to be back at the Regatta again. It is where dreams come true." shared Sheema Vohra, Managing Director, Sartha Global Marketing LLP, representing Visit California.

Brijesh Lohana, Executive Director, Samira Habitats India expressed, "Samira Habitat's continued partnership with PEAKLIFE Regatta celebrates the thrill of the high seas - the luxury of an expanded lifestyle. Being the luxury lifestyle partner at this sailing mega event is an extension of our commitment and ventures in Alibag, and we are excited about this collaboration of the sea and land to curate the country's most discerning bayside lifestyle and living."

Our emcee for the evening, Cyrus Sahukar and his bone-tickling charisma lit the audience with fun conversations followed by a selection round for Regatta's boat captains for the much-awaited boat race. The highlight of the evening, fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore showcased an eclectic collection enthralling the audience with his mesmerizing, signature designs.

The show was witnessed by a mix of guests from all walks of life, while the partner brands had senior representatives such as Arkaprava Ray - Senior VP HSBC, Simran Chawla - Marketing Manager India, Lufthansa Group Airlines, India, Parineeta Sethi - Chief Editor, PEAKLIFE, Sheema Vohra - Country Head India for Visit California, Samir Nerurkar - Managing Director, Samira Habitats, Rashmi Uday Singh, Kailash and Arti Surendranath, Vikram Baidyanath, Gauri Tejwani, Keeya Khanna, Niharica Raizada, and many more esteemed personalities grace the evening.

DAY 2: One With The Sun And The Sea

Hosted in panache at The Royal Bombay Yacht Club, the second day of PEAKLIFE Regatta set sail in high spirit on the 16th of April, Sunday, as several teams cruised the waters of Mumbai in hopes of taking home the coveted Regatta trophy.

Presented by HSBC India, the PEAKLIFE Regatta followed its prelude on 15th April, Saturday, with an assembly of sailors, captains, and corporates cruising towards the finish line in an ultimate boat race on Sunday. Joined by guests from all across the country, the sail witnessed an exhilarating celebration of the finer things in life.

Buoying the afternoon away with drinks, music, and competitive buzz, the champions who at last seized the sail were:

Winner: Avi's Arc Boat for Visit California

1st Runner-Up: Swordfish for HSBC

2nd Runner-Up: Wahe Guru for Swiss International

Congratulations went ahead for the winners back at the Bombay Yacht Club as fine dining and candid conversations accompanied the remaining evening.

Our warmest gratitude to our sponsors HSBC (presenting partner), Visit California (luxury destination partner), Swiss International (luxury airline partner), Samira Habitats (luxury lifestyle partner), Raghavendra Rathore (fashion partner), Lakme (hair and makeup partner), and Pernod Ricard (celebrations partner).

A final culmination of two days of thrilling regalia, PEAKLIFE Regatta marked the onset of summer 2023 in full glory. Until next year!

