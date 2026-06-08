Business News | Pennant Technologies Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance for Its Digital Lending Platform

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 2 certification for its digital lending platform, pennApps Lending Factory. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates that Pennant has established strong internal controls and processes, verified through an independent audit, to safeguard sensitive financial data and ensure reliable, secure platform performance.

Also Read | Uber and Wayve Team Up to Launch Robotaxi Service in London, Commuters Can Now Sign Up for AI-Driven Rides.

E Com Security Solutions, a trusted global provider of cyber-risk and compliance management solutions, has confirmed and certified that Pennant's platform meets the stringent Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), covering security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.

"Security, compliance, and trust are at the core of everything we build at Pennant Technologies," said Rama Krishna Raju, Founding Director & CEO, Pennant Technologies. "As financial institutions navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk environments, our platform is designed to meet the highest standards of data protection and operational integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates our commitment to these principles and assures our clients of a robust, compliant foundation for their lending operations."

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of June 8, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The certification process included a comprehensive evaluation of Pennant's platform across all Trust Services Criteria--ensuring protection against unauthorised access, consistent system availability, confidentiality of sensitive financial data, accuracy in transaction processing, and responsible handling of personal information.

With this achievement, Pennant strengthens its position as a trusted technology partner for banks and financial institutions, enabling them to run mission-critical lending operations with confidence, backed by globally recognised security and compliance standards.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)