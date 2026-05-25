Business News | Pennant Technologies Certified as a Great Place To Work® for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® in India for the fourth consecutive year in a row.

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This prestigious recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, reflecting how consistently Associates experience a high-trust workplace at Pennant. It is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous benchmarks of organisational culture and employee trust.

"Being certified as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year is a strong validation of the trust our Associates place in us," said Ravi Datla, CHRO, Pennant Technologies. "Our core values, Passion, Innovation, Commitment, Accountability, and Integrity, are deeply embedded into our everyday practices through transparent policies, structured processes, and continuous listening."

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Pennant continues to invest in building a strong learning-driven and growth-oriented work environment that enables associates to continuously enhance their capabilities and accelerate their professional journey. It places significant emphasis on structured onboarding, mentorship and manager connect programs, role-based learning journeys, knowledge sharing initiatives, transparent performance systems, and recognition platforms. Its culture, anchored in strong engineering discipline, innovation and deep financial technology expertise, provides opportunities for continuous learning, cross-functional exposure, and accelerated career progression based on capability, contribution, and ownership.

As Pennant continues its growth journey, it remains committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning, and collaboration, thereby strengthening its position as a preferred destination for professionals aspiring to build long-term careers in the financial technology Product Engineering.

Discover what makes Pennant a great place to work and explore career opportunities at: https://www.pennanttech.com/careers/.

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