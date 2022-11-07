Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Peoplefy, a leading human resource solutions company founded by a team of IIT alumni and headed by talented engineers to provide quality-driven recruitment services to reputed global MNCs and top Indian companies, is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work in India by Great Place to Work India, a Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

The recognition is truly based on the experiences current Peoplefy employees have at work, notably how much they respect their work, have faith in their managers and co-workers, and have pride in both their work and the organisation according to a survey conducted by Great Place to Work.

On winning the honour, Rajesh Bharatiya, Managing Director of Peoplefy, expressed, "Being recognised as a Great Place to Work is truly an accomplishment, and I want to thank our team members for their contributions in making Peoplefy a great workplace. We realise we are stronger together and strive to make Peoplefy a place where people can create many success stories, which is at the heart of our company's culture."

When it comes to talents and culture, Peoplefy's core focuses is on establishing a team-based environment where team members are inspired and encouraged to experiment with and develop novel ideas.

According to survey results, Peoplefy employees enjoy their jobs because they receive proper training, co-workers show real concern, and managers have faith in them to do well.

