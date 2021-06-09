Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): We humans are experiencing a remarkable pace of progress like never before. Technology, Design, and Engineering- Everything's evolving super fast.

At the heart of all this progress are few outstanding organizations, which move the world forward towards a more sustainable future. They feel responsible towards nature. They even feel a bond with the natural resources that nourish us.

One such organisation that's setting new benchmarks is India's No. 1 Car Care Brand- Permagard India. It has pledged for an extraordinary initiative:

"Permagard India will plant 10,000 trees, 1 tree for every car that will be serviced at Permagard Car Care Showrooms across the entire country."

Permagard India has started taking its first steps towards this initiative and their team planted the first lot of 1000 trees on World Environment Day (5th June) of 2021.

On touching the first milestone, Permagard India Director, Aman Singh shares, "Our sense of responsibility for our world gets reflected in even the smallest of acts performed by us. Today it's an honour for us to collaborate with 'Global Shapers Community Nagpur' for planting 1000 trees in the Panna Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh. With this plantation, we have accomplished our first phase and now we are devoted to plant 9,000 more trees and prove our commitment to a sustainable future for our posterity."

Permagard has even earned a good name for bringing eco-friendly solutions in its whole range of car detailing services. They have adopted an approach of combining innovation and sustainability together.

Established in 1998, Permagard is now the market leader in paint protection technology, with a field presence in 23 countries, including India. The company excels in the paint protection industry with its products applied as protective coatings for boats, automobiles, aircraft, etc.

In India, Permagard has emerged as the fastest-growing Car Care Treatment and Surface Paint Protection Brand, that has treated more than 10000 Cars till April 2021. Its Services are made to cater to all segments - Premium Cars, Luxury Cars, Heritage Cars, Vintage Cars, Sports Cars, etc.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)