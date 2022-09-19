Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI/PNN): Intelligent Enterprise Automation Company - Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE and a leading provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions- SoftwareONE, today announced a partnership to co-launch Perpetuuiti Hybrid Disaster Recovery Service. This new service will be available for their joint Microsoft Azure customers in India. The offering will help both enterprises and Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers to minimize recovery time, data loss, and associated downtime costs.

To know more about this offering, customers can click the following link: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/perpetuuititechnosoftpvtltd1660644975596.perpetuuiti_continuity-patrol_saas-offer01.

Under the terms of the agreement:

- SoftwareONE India will exclusively distribute Perpetuuiti Hybrid DraaS to enterprises and SMBs with Azure cloud environment

- The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DraaS will be jointly launched by Perpetuuiti and SoftwareONE India

The increased variance of enterprise data storage environments has created a need for a disaster recovery solution that works across multiple computing environments, including on-premises, public cloud, and managed cloud. The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DRaaS solution will leverage SoftwareONE's distribution network to deliver cost savings, automation and self-service user experience to enterprises and SMBs in India. The service will help customers achieve system and application recovery SLAs and meet industry standards for security.

This first-of-its-kind partnership of Perpetuuiti's industry-leading Hybrid DraaS solution with SoftwareONE's world-class enterprise services will create a unique disaster recovery solution that will shield data and software assets when any disruptive events occur," said AbhayBagde, VP-Sales (Cloud Services), Perpetuuiti. "The collaboration will help our customers to protect their workloads irrespective of them running on traditional IT or hosted within Azure cloud environment. This new Hybrid DRaaS solution focuses on business continuity, failover and failback and will monitor the most widely used applications and databases in the market," he further added.

As part of the partnership, Perpetuuiti will provide the Hybrid DRaaS solution, while SoftwareONE will power the exclusive distribution network to enable the service for their joint Azure customers in India. Both organizations will together facilitate end-to-end services depending on the underlying disaster recovery facilities, infrastructure, and operations team. The Perpetuuiti Hybrid DRaaS solution will run on the Azure cloud environment and will support replication, recovery, and automated failover/failback of client IT infrastructure. It is equipped to support both traditional IT on-premises, managed cloud, private cloud as well as public cloud platforms.

"Hybrid DRaaS solution leveraging Azure cloud will provide a simplified experience for the customers and will give both companies a strong go-to-market advantage in this fast-growing market category", said Varun Paliwal, Federation Leader - India & Middle East, SoftwareONE India Pvt. Ltd. "The Hybrid DRaaS solution will support and address industry-specific client standards for disaster recovery, such as PCI in the retail industry or HIPAA in the healthcare industry," he further informed.

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organizations by creating innovative software products that transform the way businesses operate.

In 2013, PerpetuuitiTechnosoft PTE was the first among Asian technology firms to be funded by Intel Capital Ltd. Perpetuuiti's DR Automation suite - Continuity Patrol has been residing in 400+ datacenters and 3 Lacs+ VMs and Physical Servers. Also, Perpetuuiti conducts 7000+ DR Drills in a year for their clients, and these numbers keep on increasing.

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With around 8,700 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

