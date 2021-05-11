Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Health and wellness world is excited about the new prospects this alliance of Vieroots and Himalayan school of Traditional Yoga will open up. Personalized wellness became the buzzword only in modern medical research.

But India knew it all along, with its ancient systems like Ayurveda and Yoga giving great stress to personalization.

Ayurveda's Vata, Pitta & Kapha, and its numerous combinations are mankind's first and still one of the most successful attempts at personalization. While Yoga too is based on these principles, too much of its Westernization makes it seem as though anyone can do any asana for the same therapeutic need.

There are only very few Yoga Schools that differ from this kind of generic yoga, and foremost among them is the Himalayan School of Traditional Yoga (HSTY). This world-renowned yoga institution, with a clear focus on propagation of authentic, traditional yoga, is the vision of Mohanji, a world-renowned humanitarian and philanthropist, who has dedicated his life to serving the world and is the founder of several global organisations such as Mohanji Foundation, Ammucare Charitable Trust, ACT Foundation, World Consciousness Alliance and others, that are active in more than 25 countries.

Himalayan School of Traditional Yoga (HSTY) is dedicated to propagating traditional yoga, i.e. the essence of yoga as per the original teachings codified in the scriptures by Maharishi Patanjali. Founded by Mohanji, HSTY's mission is to promote a culture of yoga and make it accessible to all of mankind, beyond boundaries of country, religion, gender, class and wealth. HSTY is a Registered Yoga School with Yoga Alliance (USA) and an Associate Institute member of Indian Yoga Association.

Meanwhile, on the modern personalization front, the advent of genetics has changed the game altogether, with capabilities now existing for predicting chances for developing hundreds of common lifestyle diseases, as well as for providing personalized epigenetic lifestyle modifications for keeping such diseases at bay.

At the forefront of this sunrise research domain is Vieroots Wellness Solutions, whose EPLIMO is the first such genetics-based health-tech solution in India, which is deployed as an Artificial Intelligence powered smartphone app.

EPLIMO stands for Personalized Epigenetic Lifestyle Modifications. Under EPLIMO a client first undergoes a genetic test called VieGenome to detect chances for developing any among 200 lifestyle diseases and fine-tunes it with a detailed Metabolic Assessment. Based on this combined Geno-Metabolic Report, a detailed set of personalized lifestyle modifications are suggested in diet, supplements, exercises, yoga asanas, meditation techniques and more. EPLIMO is the frontier of wellness solutions anywhere in the world, which is scientifically validated to keep over 200 diseases at bay.

EPLIMO is the brainchild of renowned wellness evangelist, pioneer of Indian biohacking & author, Sajeev Nair. It is only destiny that these two giants in their own spheres - Mohanji & Sajeev Nair - are now joining hands to advocate personalized yoga, which will change the face of therapeutic yoga forever with high efficacy and safety. Apart from providing personalized yoga therapy, the alliance will do cutting-edge research in unravelling the underlying links connecting yoga & meditation with epigenetics.

"At Vieroots our mission is to empower people to take charge of their own health, which we want to achieve by providing tools, education and products which are derived from ancient Indian wellness wisdom, but backed by modern science. We are quite excited about the possibilities on integrating Yoga and meditation with epigenetic science." says Dr Sajeev Nair who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Vieroots Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Through this collaboration there will be extensive research on the impact of specific yoga processes on prevention of various lifestyle diseases. This is the first time in the world that there is an ambitious research initiative like this to harness the power of yoga & meditation with genetic knowledge to create personalized yoga therapies.

The Vieroots-HSTY alliance also offers great opportunities for Wellness Professionals, who are well-versed in yoga & meditation to gain from this new world-class platform.

"Traditional yoga holds incredible wealth of knowledge from our ancient sages for humans to elevate themselves not just physically, but mentally and spiritually as well. HSTY is excited to partner this approach with Vieroots' modern methods and add value to people around the world." Says, Devi Mohan, Director of HSTY.

