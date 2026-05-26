Business News | Peter Rabbit Athleisure Elevates Chandigarh's Padel Scene

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], May 26: Peter Rabbit athleisure has officially launched its premium indoor Padel Club in Chandigarh, introducing a world-class sporting destination designed to elevate the rapidly growing padel culture in North India.

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The club goes beyond traditional sports infrastructure by delivering a thoughtfully curated player experience. Each visitor is welcomed with a refreshing complimentary beverage, fresh towels, and mineral water, the facility also features dedicated shower areas, premium changing rooms, and secure locker facilities ensuring maximum comfort and convenience before and after every game. Designed and built as a fully indoor all-weather facility equipped with advanced air-cooling and fresh air circulation systems, the club offers players a consistently comfortable and refreshing playing environment throughout the year regardless of external weather conditions, setting a new benchmark for premium sports infrastructure in the region.

At the heart of the facility are two professional-grade Terracotta Mondo Turf padel courts, carefully designed to deliver an elite playing experience for both competitive and recreational players. With padel witnessing significant growth across urban India, Peter Rabbit athleisure aims to create a premium yet community-focused environment tailored to the modern athlete and lifestyle enthusiast.

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Adding to the premium experience is the Peter Rabbit athleisure's in house cafe, complemented by curated music and live screening facilities, creating a vibrant social hub where players, families, and fitness enthusiasts can relax, connect, and unwind. The facility also features a fully equipped PRO Shop offering premium padel merchandise, apparel, and essential sporting accessories for players of all skill levels. Enhancing the on-court experience further, the club is equipped with advanced performance-tracking capabilities that allow players to record and access their in-game rallies, delivering a more immersive and professional experience.

By combining international-standard infrastructure with hospitality-driven experiences, Peter Rabbit athleisure is positioning itself as more than just a sports venue, it is emerging as a lifestyle destination for Chandigarh's evolving fitness and recreational community.

"Padel is more than just a sport today, it's becoming a lifestyle movement and a strong social community," said Mr. Rishab Khanna (Owner of Peter Rabbit athleisure). "Our vision was to create a premium yet welcoming environment where players can experience world-class infrastructure while also enjoying the culture and community around the game."

The launch arrives at a time when Chandigarh is emerging as one of the fastest-growing sporting hubs in the region, with increasing interest in fitness-driven and community-centric recreational experiences. By introducing international-standard courts alongside elevated hospitality elements, Peter Rabbit athleisure aims to contribute meaningfully to the city's growing padel ecosystem.

With its fully indoor, climate-controlled air-cooling system and all-weather design, Peter Rabbit athleisure's Padel Club sets a new benchmark for premium sporting experiences in the city while contributing to the growth of India's expanding padel ecosystem.

The club is now open for bookings and welcomes beginners, enthusiasts and experienced players alike.

About Peter Rabbit athleisure:

Peter Rabbit athleisure is a lifestyle-driven brand focused on creating elevated recreational and community experiences through thoughtfully designed spaces that blend sport, hospitality, and culture. With the launch of its premium indoor Padel Club in Chandigarh, the brand aims to foster a thriving and inclusive padel community while delivering world-class infrastructure and exceptional customer experiences.

For updates, events, and daily club experiences, Join the Peter Rabbit athleisure's WhatsApp community.

Address: Plot No. 6, Kaimbwala Rd, Chandigarh, Kansal, Chandigarh 160103

Booking Enquiries: +91 8847227550

Website: https://peterrabbitathleisure.com/

WhatsApp Community: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JylBE1FxMK0BUyGj1jHo0y

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peterrabbitathleisure/

App Download: (IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/peter-rabbit-athleisure/id6761996145)

(Android: https://peterrabbitathleisure.com/downloads/PeterRabbitAthleisureApp.apk)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)