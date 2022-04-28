Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Petrichor Investments today announced their operations as a Venture Builder for start-ups in India. Over the last one year, Petrichor has invested in 6 start-ups that have showcased 2x growth since their inception. Petrichor Investments positions itself as a hybrid and impact-based venture building company.

Petrichor is currently nurturing startups like; Flowbook, Magnum Wings, Brundavan Farms, PsyBe Labs, Duncan & Ross Projects, and En-ripe. Through these start-ups, Petrichor aspires to support 5 Lakh farmers, 1 crore students, recycle 100 MLD industrial wastewater, and establish a 100% carbon neutral company by 2025. The company intensely focuses on the key economic pillars to drive the venture building ecosystem by providing investment capital, technical expertise, and sales and marketing support to start-ups to make a sustainable impact and create value across the ecosystem.

Petrichor believes in early identification of innovative start-ups with path-breaking ideas which would help their respective sectors grow sustainably. The sectors they are currently catering to include; Agriculture, Defence, EdTech, Renewable Energy and Waste Water Management, and People-Centric Solutions.

"Any startup needs four things: visibility & market collaborations, internal structure for smooth operations, talent acquisition, and technology as an enabler. This is exactly what we provide to create a valued ecosystem for the start-ups we invest in. Today, India is emerging as a potential ground for new business ideas and is already drawing the attention of global investors. We foresee this scope increasing in the coming years. Petrichor Investments seeks to eliminate all roadblocks by nurturing the start-ups and providing all the necessary support for the business to take off. We also strongly believe in investing in the right people with right ideas at the right time." Said, Petrichor Investments Founder, SravanthDevabhaktini.

Petrichor Investments envisions building at least 4 start-ups every year with a long-term goal of on-boarding 25 start-ups in the next 5 years as part of their future roadmap.

