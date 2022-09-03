Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): We recently expanded our healthcare services to diagnostics with the launch of PharmEasy Labs. This is our attempt to bring the same dedication, ease and care from the world of medicine to everything diagnostics. Currently, we offer diagnostic services across 2500+ pin codes and cover 400+ cities in India with over 400+ tests and packages. This year, over 10 Lakh people have already used our diagnostics services to get safely tested at home.

During our research, one of the biggest pain points we came across was the uncertainty customers have to undergo while waiting at a diagnostic centre or even at home to collect their samples. Often people are on an empty stomach, hungry and just want this ordeal to get over.

With that in mind, we are introducing a first-of-its-kind service in diagnostic testing called 'On-time or FREE!' If our technicians don't arrive within the time slot requested, we will do the entire test for FREE, i.e., you will get 100 per cent cashback on your cart value. No more asking 'Mera number kab aayega?' or 'Aur kitna time wait karein?'

How does this work, you ask?

It's simple. Just choose a preferred date and time slot for your sample collection. The technicians will arrive before or within the specified time slot. The samples will be then sent for processing and reports will be generated within the timeline stated in the test. And now with the 'On-time or FREE!' feature, if we don't reach you as per the scheduled time, your entire test will be on us, i.e, you will get 100 per cent cashback on your cart value! When you book a lab test through the PharmEasy app, website or over a call, you can avail this feature. A few exceptions we ask you to allow us - is to be late for exceptional circumstances like rain delays, festivals, special events or under circumstances where delay occurs due to incorrect delivery information shared.

This commitment comes on the back of strong teamwork and building a robust infrastructure. Ensuring sufficient technician capacity to handle peak time volumes, training to ensure adherence and game-changing tech and product innovations. We were delighted to see a 99.6% success rate in our pilot, giving us the confidence to scale this further and roll it out in all metros and select tier-1 cities. Needless to say, our team of technicians are not pressurized in any way to meet booking slot commitments and will have no financial penalties due to this feature. Any cost incurred in terms of free tests will be borne by PharmEasy completely.

This is one of our first attempts to delight our customers and disrupt the diagnostic category. Expect a lot more innovation from us in the next couple of months in this space! Do give this service and us a try when you are looking to get yourself tested next time.

Stay tuned and healthy!

*Applicable only on PharmEasy Labs. For complete T&Cs, please refer to our offers page on PharmEasy platform.

PharmEasy is a consumer healthcare 'super app' that provides consumers with on-demand, home delivered access to a wide range of prescription, OTC pharmaceutical, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving their healthcare needs.

