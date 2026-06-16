Business News | Philips and Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS) Collaborate to Redefine Connected Healthcare Delivery Across India

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 16: Philips, a global leader in health technology, and Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS), the healthcare venture of the Bajaj Group, announced a strategic collaboration to build a digitally connected care network across India. Together, both organisations aim to improve patient experience, enhance care quality, and expand access by enabling seamless data flow across care settings.

Also Read | Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

As part of this collaboration, Philips and Bajaj Integrated Health System (BIHS) will work closely to establish a robust digital foundation for this network, combining global health technology expertise with a deep understanding of India's evolving healthcare needs. The first BIHS network will open in 2026, with further expansion across major Indian cities thereafter.

Central to the collaboration is Philips' IntelliBridge Enterprise (IBE), a data integration platform that acts as a connective layer between medical devices and hospital information systems. IBE consolidates relevant patient data into a unified view accessible to authorised care teams across all care settings, enabling faster, better-informed decisions. Deployment of IBE across the BIHS network will enable seamless data flow between their home, clinic, ambulatory, and hospital settings. This will support a more continuous view of each patient's health journey, helping care teams deliver more coordinated care, reduce duplicative processes, enable smoother transitions, and improve access to relevant information for care decisions. This collaboration marks the first global implementation of Philips' IBE 3.0 Enterprise Cloud.

Also Read | Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Honeymoon Photos Spark Wild Reactions Over His Back Scratches, Fans Say 'Our Girl Is Enjoying'.

Bharath Sesha, Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, "In India, patients often move across multiple points of care from clinics to hospitals and home-based care, making seamless information flow across the care continuum increasingly important. Philips has been at the forefront of connected care and interoperability globally, helping healthcare providers access critical patient data together to support better decision making. Through our IntelliBridge Enterprise platform, we are enabling an integrated flow of patient information across the BIHS network, supporting better clinical decisions and improving efficiency. We are privileged to collaborate with BIHS on this initiative, bringing together technology and clinical excellence to help provide better care for more people."

Nirav Bajaj, CEO and Managing Director, Bajaj Integrated Health System, said, "India does not just need more healthcare infrastructure, it needs infrastructure that works as a system. As we build out our network, the focus is on ensuring that care is integrated from the start, so that whether a patient enters through a clinic, a hospital or at home, the experience remains connected, coordinated and centred around their needs. Our collaboration with Philips brings in the digital backbone needed to enable seamless data flow across care settings, which is critical to delivering this integrated model."

Philips will also provide selected equipment and solutions to enable advanced imaging, workflow efficiency, and enhanced patient experience across BIHS' care settings. This includes Philips' MR BlueSeal helium-free MRI system with Dual AI SmartSpeed and In-Bore Experience, which not only provides superior in scan patient comfort but also supply chain resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)