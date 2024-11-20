Philips and Edith Cowan University Australia Collaborate to Equip the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals to leverage new technologies

Singapore, November 20: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Edith Cowan University Australia (ECU) today announced a new strategic partnership that aims to enhance clinical ultrasound training for healthcare professionals to provide better care for more people. As healthcare challenges become more complex, 71% of healthcare leaders in APAC are concerned about staff shortages resulting in delays in care for patients [1]. Furthermore, as technology advances in healthcare, training and education for healthcare professionals are critical components in supporting digital upskilling and continuous learning.

Both organizations intend to jointly drive a robust curriculum to equip healthcare professionals with skills for Ultrasound Point of Care through a range of innovative and practical courses and workshops. As healthcare systems in APAC move towards the increased application of these technologies to optimize care access and patient flow, the partnership aims to bridge the knowledge gap through training and teaching. Philips will contribute to better healthcare for more people by leveraging its latest health technologies and expertise to collaborate with academics and provide higher-quality education.

Key collaborative objectives between ECU and Philips in this partnership are as follows:

* Develop a robust and comprehensive curriculum for ultrasound

Courses will cover both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills using Philips ultrasound devices in a series of short courses such as improving vascular access and fistula cannulation during dialysis and FAST exams for emergency physicians and obstetric ultrasound for midwives or general practitioners. Under Cardiovascular ultrasound short courses, sonographers will also be exposed to 3D advanced quantification and image quality optimization, while cardiologists can learn echocardiography in structural heart disease. Additional General Imaging short courses will be developed, covering advanced liver imaging, advanced pelvic, Musculoskeletal, and pediatric scanning.

* Promoting continuous professional development

As part of the second phase of the collaboration, plans are to extend these courses to larger markets in APAC, Philips channel partners, and clinical applications teams beginning in Australia.

* Facilitation of expert-led training

Experts from Philips will lead workshops and training sessions, with the possibility of access to the Medical Sonography Simulation Lab teaching and learning space at the Joondalup Campus by Philips for internal new staff and channel partner onboarding and training.

The partnership will open opportunities for sharing resources and expertise and continuous engagement on course structure, faculty engagement, and student enrollment.

"At Edith Cowan University, we are dedicated to providing innovative and practical courses to build the next generation of healthcare professionals that are confident in working in the complex landscape of healthcare today. The partnership with Philips reflects the high quality and relevant curriculum that evolves as technology does," said Moira Sim, Professor and Executive Dean of the School of Medical and Health Sciences at Edith Cowan University.

"Philips is collaborating closely with healthcare institutions worldwide to meet the demand for more digital health technologies as healthcare challenges around workforce shortages call for more efficient workflows. The partnership with ECU is the right step towards this, equipping healthcare professionals with the confidence and skills to utilize new technologies to address specific pain points in the healthcare system. We are confident that this will ultimately help unleash the full possibilities of digital transformation," said Denilson Kuratomi, Head of Ultrasound, Philips APAC.

About Edith Cowan University Australia

Edith Cowan University (ECU), based in Western Australia, is the only University in Australia to be named after a woman, Edith Dircksey Cowan, the first woman to be elected to an Australian parliament. ECU has over 30,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, including international students from over 70 countries, and a vibrant research community. There are three campuses in Western Australia at Joondalup, Mount Lawley and Bunbury. The University is constructing a new campus in the heart of the Perth CBD, due to open in 2026. ECU's purpose is to transform lives and enrich society. The University's vision is to lead the sector in educational experience, research with impact, and in positive contributions to industry and communities.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and human-centric innovation leverages advanced technology, deep consumer clinical insights to provide personalized health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients both in hospitals and at home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, enterprise monitoring and informatics, and personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,700 employees with sales and service in more than 100 countries.

More about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

[1] Philips Future Health Index 2024 Report: APAC Healthcare leaders taking bold and thoughtful changes to deliver better care for more people. Philips. From: https://www.philips.com.sg/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2024/20240916-philips-future-health-index-2024-report-apac-healthcare-leaders-taking-bold-and-thoughtful-changes-to-deliver-better-care-for-more-people.html

