New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Philips, a global leader in health technology, today expands its male grooming portfolio with the launch of the new Philips OneBlade Face and Body Trimmer backed with the revolutionary OneBlade technology in India. Built to provide a hassle-free experience to the users, OneBlade Face and Body is an all-purpose trimmer that enables users to take control of their grooming regime. Encouraging the users to style their stubble as per their preferred length, the Philips OneBlade Face and Body comes with three different adjustable combs of 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm that allows a smooth trimming session. The new trimmer features a Unique OneBlade technology which is designed to deliver a precise grooming and trimming experience. It is a hybrid styler designed for sensitive skin that includes two blades - one for the face, and one for the body.

The new trimmer aims to offer a safe at-home grooming experience with an attachable skin guard for an extra layer of protection on sensitive areas. The dual-sided blades of the trimmer along with contour-following technology allow the users to trim and style the edges and create clean lines. Philips OneBlade Face and Body boasts a powerful battery backup and delivers an uninterrupted trimming experience of up to 45 minutes in one single charge.

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "Consumer needs and requirements reside at the core of each of our product development. With this latest addition to our male grooming portfolio, we at Philips aim to improve the lives of the grooming-conscious tribe through purpose-oriented and meaningful innovation. As consumer sentiments are constantly evolving, people are now moving towards at-home DIY grooming tools. Philips OneBlade Face and Body is designed to cater to this need with its multiple attachments and technologically advanced features that provide a safe and smooth grooming solution. We are optimistic that the launch of this product will provide a hassle-free experience and empower men to take charge of their styling needs." Empowering today's grooming-conscious tribe to take charge of their grooming needs, the trimmer is designed for wet as well as dry use. The durable blades of the trimmer last up to 4 months and it is advisable to replace the blade once the indicator turns green sending signals that the blade has worn out. The product would be available in online stores at INR 3,995/-.

