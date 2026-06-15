Business News | Philosopher & Bestselling Author Spoke to the Media at Delhi Airport

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: Renowned philosopher and bestselling author Acharya Prashant returned to India on Sunday after presenting eloquently on Indian philosophy, Vedanta and Upanishads at renowned global forums like Oxford University, Cambridge University and the UK Parliament. A large crowd gathered at Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet him with the tricolor, welcome messages, and congratulatory letters.

Also Read | Manjari Fadnnis Vows Justice for Slain Community Dog Mikey, Says 'Will Make Sure Rest of Your Friends Are Safe' (Watch Video).

- West Understands Our Civilization, But We Don't: Acharya Prashant

Speaking to the media at the airport, Acharya Prashant said, "Western countries are understanding our country's knowledge tradition and civilization, but our own people are moving away from it. We are least attentive to the knowledge that needs to be understood the most." Acharya Prashant, founder of the Prashant Advait Foundation, said that India's ancient knowledge tradition is not merely a religious or cultural heritage, but a profound philosophy that establishes a balance between human life, nature, and society. According to Acharya, the teachings contained in Vedanta, the Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita offer effective solutions to environmental crises, mental stress, social imbalance, and life's struggles. He emphasized that solving the environmental crisis is not possible through mere technological measures; rather, a transformation in human thinking, lifestyle, and consciousness is essential. Acharya Prashant said that modern society often readily accepts traditions that are linked to entertainment, identity, or social convenience, while self-inquiry, self-realization, and the profound messages of the Upanishads are simply sidelined in the name of respect.

Also Read | Toyota Hilux 9th Gen Spied During TVC Shoot in Delhi; Check Expected India Launch Timeline, Design, Specifications and Features.

At Oxford, Cambridge, and the UK Parliament, Acharya Prashant presented Vedanta as a vibrant stream of knowledge that offers solutions to the challenges facing modern humanity. He said that after a camp in the NCR, he will return to London, where he will address several prestigious institutions, including the London School of Economics and King's College London.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)