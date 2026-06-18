Business News | Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai Takes Over Jagruti Nagar Metro Station

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, one of the city's most iconic shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations, announces a strategic branding initiative with Mumbai Metro, under which Jagruti Nagar Metro Station is branded as "Phoenix Jagruti Nagar."

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Located on the Versova - Ghatkopar corridor, one of Mumbai's busiest east-west transit routes, Jagruti Metro Station offers access to a high-density commuter base. With seamless interchanges at Andheri and Ghatkopar connecting to suburban rail networks - and further integration with upcoming metro corridors - the line serves as a critical mobility backbone for the city.

Mumbai Metro Line 1 witnesses a daily footfall of over 1 million commuters, spanning young professionals and students. At Jagruti Nagar Metro Station, average daily footfall stands at approximately 25,000 commuters, translating to nearly 7.5 lakh monthly. With an average travel time of approximately 20 minutes across the line, the environment offers brands sustained visibility and uninterrupted engagement.

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Exclusive station branding, in this context, enables brands to seamlessly integrate brand messaging along passenger journey asides to create a landmark presence - driving both recall and meaningful interaction across multiple commuter touchpoints. It delivers a unique reach over 1.4 lakh commuters and approximately 1.7 million impressions. Long term presence also helps build trust among regular metro commuters as well as road level commuters. Times OOH, having exclusive marketing rights for Mumbai Metro Line 1, has worked closely with Phoenix Marketcity to execute this large-scale branding initiative.

This initiative taps into the station's daily surge of commuters, transforming routine travel into repeated moments of brand recall. By placing Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai at a key urban access point, the association converts everyday movement into heightened visibility, stronger proximity and increased frequency of visits. With this collaborative partnership for the metro station, Phoenix has further become a part of the commuter journey integrated seamlessly across signage, maps, announcements and navigation, turning a transit hub into a powerful reminder of the mall.

Commenting on the initiative, Vikas Shetty, Senior Vice President Leasing & Retail Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., said, "With the Phoenix Jagruti Nagar metro station branding, we're strengthening Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai's presence within the city's daily movement patterns. By enhancing visibility at a key transit point, we are reinforcing the mall's position as a well-connected destination within commuters' everyday routines. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is already part of the city's lifestyle fabric, and this initiative allows us to engage with consumers at another meaningful touchpoint, further deepening that connection."

Through the "Phoenix Jagruti Nagar" station branding, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai aligns with the city's evolving urban movement patterns, reinforcing its role as a conveniently accessible lifestyle destination that fits naturally into Mumbai's everyday commute.

Adding to the partnership, Rohit Chopra, COO, Times OOH, said, "Phoenix is among the first brands from the retail shopping category to leverage a differentiated format like Exclusive Station Branding on Mumbai Metro. By transforming Jagruti Metro Station into an immersive brand environment, Phoenix Marketcity is extending its presence beyond physical retail spaces to build stronger recall and deeper relatability among daily commuters.

What makes this initiative compelling is the brand's strategic use of multiple formats across the station--creating a cohesive, high-impact visual experience. The vibrant design language not only enhances commuter engagement but also integrates seamlessly into their daily journeys. We believe this initiative will significantly strengthen Phoenix's connection with Mumbai's urban audience."

About Phoenix Marketcity MumbaiPhoenix Marketcity Mumbai is the city's premier destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Established in 2011, it covers 2.1 million square feet and attracts over 1.2 million visitors annually, making it the largest mall in Mumbai. It houses international brands like Zara, Uniqlo, Marks & Spencer, H&M, Mango, Victoria's Secret, Vero Moda, Bath and Body Works and Indian favourites like Nykaa Luxe, Masaba, Meena Bazaar, Lifestyle, Westside and many more.

With a variety of entertainment hotspots like The Game Palacio, PVR P[XL] and 4Dx, Timezone, etc. & over 100 top notch eateries, including Ishaara, Toscano, Punjab Grill, Cafe Delhi Heights, Pop Tates, Irish House, Tim Hortons, Pret A Manger, Starbucks etc. - there's something for every mood, every day and every walk of life.

The mall also roofs the iconic Dublin Square - the city's biggest indoor concert venue - hosting some of the most iconic artists like Passengers, Steve Vai, Ronan Keating, Quickstyle, MLTR, Lucky Ali, Amit Trivedi, Vengaboys, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and many more.

Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai promises the perfect amalgamation of retail and leisure for the entire family.

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