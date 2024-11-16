NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Phoenix Marketcity Pune, the premier shopping and lifestyle destination, celebrates the marriage season with the Phoenix Wedding Festival, offering a premium experience designed for brides, grooms, their families, friends, and wedding squads. Running until November 30, 2024, this event brings together the best in bridal fashion, jewellery and lifestyle products, creating an unmatched shopping experience in the heart of Pune.

Visitors to the wedding festival will be treated to an exquisite range of wedding collection from prestigious brands including Ethnicity, Jaypore, FabIndia, Mohanlal & Sons, Manyavar Mohey, House of Pataudi, Neerus, Ethnix, Raymonds over 100 ethnic brands to choose from. Expect intricately detailed lehengas, rich sarees and finely tailored sherwanis that combine the timeless beauty of tradition with the elegance of modern design. Each piece is crafted to suit diverse tastes and styles.

The jewellery section features a stunning selection from renowned brands like P N Gadgil & Sons, Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Senco, Orra, Bluestone, and many more adding a touch of glamour to any bridal look. From classic gold sets that exude heritage charm to bold, modern designs, each piece promises to enhance the bride's or groom's attire with unmatched elegance and style.

Shoppers will also find essential lifestyle products from brands like Croma, Reliance Digital, Bose for electronics and Home Centre & Hometown for home furnishings, perfect for couples starting their new lives together.

One of the festival's standout attractions is assured gratifications worth up to Rs. 5,000 on shopping of ethnic brands worth Rs 51,000 and above. To make the shopping experience even more exciting, the top shopper at the end of the campaign will be rewarded with a Solitario wedding ring worth up to Rs 1 lakh, adding a premium touch to their preparations.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune is recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional shopping experiences. With a mix of high-end fashion brands, elegant ambiance and exclusive events, the mall has established itself as Pune's leading premium lifestyle destination. This wedding festival further highlights Phoenix Marketcity's dedication to curating experiences that blend luxury, celebration and unparalleled quality. The award-winning mall for the Best Thematic Decoration, for their enchanting Saga of Ancient Feathers decor at the Fortune Leadership Awards, Phoenix Market city Pune is all set to glam-up your wedding event.

This festival is more than just a shopping event; it's a celebration of love and new beginnings, offering everything from must-have fashion pieces to accessories that complete the wedding ensemble. This visit promises discovery, elegance, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Come visit and make your wedding dreams come true at Phoenix Marketcity Pune's Wedding Festival.

Location: Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar, Pune

Website: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune.

