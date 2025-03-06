VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6: Phot.AI, an AI-driven creative automation platform, has secured $2.7 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from Together Fund, AC Ventures, and over 50 angel investors, including Sahil Goel & Akshay Gulati (Shiprocket), Aakash Anand (Bella Vita), Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures), Prabhkiran Singh (Bewakoof), Puneet Gupta & Anmol Jain (Astrotalk), Sandeep Agarwal (Droom), Vishesh Khurana & Raj Snehil (Tribe Capital), Pawan Gupta (Fashinza). The funds will be used to expand the team, invest in R&D, and to launch the much awaited copilot.

E-commerce brands today face growing visual demands, requiring frequent updates for product listings, ads, and social media. Each platform--Amazon, Shopify, and Meta Ads--requires unique formats, sizes, and localized content, making manual design costly and time-consuming. Furthermore, traditional design platforms require technical skills or rely on static templates, limiting flexibility and scalability.

Additionally, visual inconsistency, slow production, and limited A/B testing hinder brand performance, leading to higher customer acquisition costs (CAC) and lower conversions.

With shoppers prioritizing high-quality images over product descriptions, brands need AI-powered automation to create, optimize, and personalize visuals at scale.

Phot.AI automates creative design and marketplace listings for ecommerce, brands, retail. Its AI agents continuously learn which designs perform best for different product categories and marketplaces.

This automation reduces manual effort and costs by up to 80%, accelerating brands' go-to-market strategies. It also enables A/B testing of creatives, boosting conversions by 40%, while ensuring visuals comply with the formatting and guidelines of marketplaces like Amazon and ad platforms like Google

Phot.AI was co-founded in 2023 by Venus Dhuria, Aneesh Rayancha, and Akshit Raja, who previously built AppyHigh, an app publishing studio with over 700 million downloads and 100+ seed investments in promising startups. The team brings deep expertise in technology and business scaling, positioning them to disrupt the e-commerce creative automation industry with AI Agents.

"Phot.AI makes it easy for brands to create high-quality visuals quickly and efficiently," said Venus Dhuria, Co-founder of Phot.AI. "Our AI-powered platform removes the need for design skills or rigid templates, allowing businesses to generate customized content for different platforms and audiences effortlessly. We help brands create A/B testing creatives so they can test and optimize visuals on their respective platforms for better engagement and performance. By automating the entire creative process, Phot.AI helps businesses save time, maintain consistency, and bring products to market faster," he added.

Phot.AI has already launched a core engine that will help build AI Agents. This includes 25+ advanced photo editing tools and a design studio with an integrated App Store. The platform supports product photography, image enhancement, and batch processing using Generative AI.

With over 3 million sign-ups across countries before its official launch, Phot.AI has demonstrated strong early traction in the growing market for AI-driven e-commerce design automation. Furthermore, more than 25 businesses use its photo editing APIs to automate their workflows and increase the conversion rates.

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, commented: "Phot.AI is building a world class product for AI-led creative automation. They are redefining how e-commerce sellers create, manage and scale their visual content and listings across various marketplaces and ad platforms. We are very excited to partner with Venus, Akshit and Aneesh as they build from India for the world. Their deep experience in building global products and distribution from day 1 has been instrumental in getting the company off to a strong start."

Further validating its innovative approach, Phot.AI was selected for the global AWS Generative AI Accelerator Program and the JioGenNext program by Reliance. These prestigious accelerators have supported Phot.AI in refining its technology and scaling its impact in the e-commerce industry.

As e-commerce brands and sellers seek more efficient ways to create and optimize visual content, Phot.AI is leading the way with its AI-driven solutions.

About Phot.AI

Phot.AI is an AI-powered creative automation platform designed to help e-commerce brands, marketplaces, and advertisers scale high-quality product visuals and marketing creatives effortlessly. By leveraging AI Agents, Phot.AI automates cataloging, storefront listings, and ad creative workflows, ensuring brand consistency across multiple platforms, languages, and formats.

Founded in 2023, Phot.AI has been selected for the global AWS Generative AI Accelerator Program and the JioGenNext program by Jio, further validating its innovation in AI-driven design automation. With over 3 mn+ sign-ups before its official launch, Phot.AI is rapidly emerging as a leader in AI-powered creative solutions.

* For more information, visit Phot.AI.

* Press Contact: ishan@phot.ai

