Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912) One of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, has announced its Unaudited 9M & Q3 FY25 Financial results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 34.14 Cr, YoY growth of 120.32%* EBITDA of Rs 4.47 Cr, YoY growth of 104.18%

* Net Profit of Rs 3.12 Cr, YoY growth of 277.72%

* Net Profit Margin of 9.14%, YoY growth of 381 Bps

* Diluted EPS of Rs 1.94, YoY growth of 198.46%

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs 115.89 Cr, YoY growth of 86.57%

* EBITDA of Rs 14.16 Cr, YoY growth of 86.31%

* Net Profit of Rs 8.95 Cr, YoY growth of 177.91%

* Net Profit Margin of 7.72%, YoY growth of 254 Bps* Diluted EPS of Rs 5.57, YoY growth of 118.43%

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "We are pleased to report a remarkable performance in Q3 FY25, with a 120% increase in revenue and a 278% surge in net profit. This strong growth trajectory reaffirms our commitment to scaling new heights. Notably, we have already surpassed our FY24 revenue within the first nine months of FY25.

Additionally, we are excited to enter the Solar EPC segment, leveraging the growing demand for renewable energy. This presents significant opportunities for us to expand our expertise and strengthen our presence in the sector.

Furthermore, our plan to increase our stake in PECL to 60% will enable us to leverage its Siemens-certified expertise, enhance our manufacturing capabilities, diversify our product offerings, and expand our market reach. As we continue to scale our operations, we remain confident in sustaining strong growth in FY25 and beyond."

Key Operational Highlights

