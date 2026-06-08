Business News | Piyush Mahiskey's The Schoolboy Saga: Stories Every Student, Parent, and Teacher Should Read

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: There are some school memories that stay with us forever. The friendships, the classrooms, the victories, the disappointments, and the moments that quietly shape who we become. Through The Schoolboy Saga, author Piyush Mahiskey brings these experiences to life with honesty, emotion, and remarkable authenticity. Consisting of IX B: The Fragile Heart of an Achiever, X C: The Silent Killer, and KG II B: The Year That Shaped the Fragile Heart, the series explores childhood and adolescence through stories that are deeply personal yet universally relatable.

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1. IX B: The Fragile Heart of an Achiever

Set in Nagpur during the 2005-06 academic year, IX B: The Fragile Heart of an Achiever follows fourteen-year-old Piyush as he enters a new class hoping to excel in academics and enjoy a fresh start. Instead, he finds himself facing emotional bullying and constant humiliation from a childhood rival. As the year unfolds, friendships become his strongest support system, helping him navigate challenges that no teenager should have to face alone.

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What makes the book special is its realistic portrayal of school life. From classroom politics and science fairs to moments of self-doubt and triumph, the story captures the emotional reality of being a teenager. It is ultimately a story about resilience, friendship, and finding the courage to keep moving forward even when circumstances seem unfair.

Book Link: https://amzn.in/d/07jOdBBO

2. X C: The Silent Killer

The journey continues in X C: The Silent Killer, where the challenges become even more intense. Entering Class X after a successful year, Piyush hopes that things will finally improve. However, new classmates, jealousy, manipulation, and toxic behaviour create an environment that slowly chips away at his confidence and emotional well-being.

Rather than focusing only on external events, the novel explores the internal battles many young people face but rarely discuss. It highlights how emotional wounds can remain invisible while still having a profound impact. Through the support of genuine friends and the inspiration he finds in literature, Piyush gradually learns how to rebuild himself after adversity.

The book offers an important perspective on bullying, mental health, and the silent struggles that often go unnoticed in schools.

Book Link: https://amzn.in/d/0dA69BEx

3. KG II B: The Year That Shaped the Fragile Heart

The third installment takes readers back to the very beginning. Before academic achievements, rivalries, and teenage challenges, there was a young child discovering the world for the first time. KG II B: The Year That Shaped the Fragile Heart revisits those early school years filled with innocence, wonder, fear, and excitement.

Through vivid storytelling, the book captures the small yet significant moments that define childhood--the first friendships, the fear of being left alone, the joy of recognition, and the sadness of saying goodbye. These experiences may seem ordinary, but they often leave lasting impressions that shape a person's emotional world for years to come.

Warm, nostalgic, and deeply heartfelt, the book reminds readers that every adult carries a piece of the child they once were.

Book Link: https://amzn.in/d/04CEcJVd

Taken together, these three books form a compelling portrait of growing up. Rather than presenting school life as simply a place of academics, The Schoolboy Saga highlights the emotional journeys that unfold within classrooms, corridors, and playgrounds. Piyush Mahiskey's storytelling shines because it speaks to experiences many people have lived but few have expressed in words.

For readers looking for meaningful, emotionally engaging fiction that explores friendship, bullying, resilience, and the lasting impact of childhood, The Schoolboy Saga is a series worth discovering.

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