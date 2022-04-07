First webinar to focus on the India's strength - Millets, Pulses and Cereals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA), a CEO-led body formed to support and help develop India's nascent plant-based food ecosystem, is set to host international webinar series The topic of the first webinar is the Next Generation Sources for Plant Protein.

The first webinar scheduled on Friday, 8th April, 2022 from 3 pm to 5 pm IST will focus on India's strength - millets, pulses and cereals, is expected to be attended by audience from all over the world.

The panel discussion will host industry stalwarts as panelists such as Pierfrancesco Mazzolini, CEO & Co-Founder Yeastime, Rome, Italy; Federico Ortenzi, CSO & Co-Founder, Yeastime, Rome, Italy; Pratichee Kapoor, Director - Big Bets: Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & Africa, Kerry Ingredients; Nicole Roque, Senior Innovation Specialist, The Good Food Institute India, Satvika Mahajan, Senior Policy Specialist, The Good Food Institute India; Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, (NIFTEM) Thanjavur, Under Ministry of Food Processing Industries, GOI; Smita Devigrere Founder & CEO, Devigere Biosolutions, Bengaluru and Ashish Korde, Co-Founder, Proeon Foods, Mumbai. The webinar will be moderated by Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant Based Foods Industry Association.

Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, PBFIA said, "One thing that makes this webinar one of its kind, is that someone actually talking about millet processing, which has been a deep issue for India for many decades. These major issues need visionaries to focus on the merit in indigenization and localization of the plant-based protein category, which is already so well dominated by overseas players. India has a dominant position in rice, with an export jumping 46 percent last year to whooping 21 million tons. With that we need to focus on millets, other cereals and chickpea and other pulses as well as wheat- all these products are ready to compete in the international plant protein market, waiting for a generational opportunity. Unlike other value-added food products, hopefully India will not miss the bus this time and create a major impact in the plant protein sector. The way NASSCOMM supported IT sector, PBFIA is aiming a similar benchmark for this nascent but promising plant-based food sector."

Sanjay Sethi further added that, "The year 2023 is the UN International Year of Millets. This reveals the importance of millets and their role in strengthening food security. Plant-based foods are the logical solutions for doubling farmers income. With this objective, the PBFIA webinar will intellectually explore how to maximize the full potential of India's rich food diversity. With these series of webinars, the spotlight will be to grow plant-based foods industry and key roles for the stake holders."

PBFIA aims to create a network by connecting organizations, food handlers, start-ups, investors, and consumers. The drive for PBFIA is to helpbusinesses in this sector grow through networking, collaboration, and dissemination of technical and market information and research. Along with that, the organization is focused on highlighting and promoting the benefits of the plant-based industry to improve health, food security, fair practices, and meet sustainable development goals.

Plant Based Foods Industry Association (PBFIA) is a CEO-led body formed to support and help develop India's nascent plant-based food ecosystem. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, PBFIA aims to:

* Create a network connecting organizations, food handlers, start-ups, investors, and consumers

* Help businesses in this sector grow through networking, collaboration, and disseminating technical and market information and research.

* Highlight and promote the benefits of the plant-based industry to improve health, food security, fair practices, and meet sustainable development goals.

* Secure a plant-forward future for its members in times of conflict.

* Partner with organizations and other industry bodies with a similar philosophy and vision on the principles of cooperation and collaboration

* Advocate policy changes to check trade barriers or unfair practices which act as roadblocks to the growth of the industry

The open link to directly join the webinar: http://tiny.cc/plantbased

For further communication: sanjay.sethi@pbfia.org or call +919004777119

