Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Playmaker Labs, New Zealand, in partnership with Cricket All Rounder UK, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Jio Platforms. Spearheaded by Playmaker Labs' Chairman, Peter Dowell, and India-based CEO, Sreedhar Venkatram, the collaboration aims to transform the Indian sports industry with its innovative approach.

The partnership starts with an ambitious rollout via the JioStore Application Marketplace, reaching 10 million Jio Set Top Boxes (STBs) as the Cricket World Cup fever grips the subcontinent in October. The collaboration with Jio Platforms will extend its reach to an impressive 60 million Jio Phones, JioBook Application Marketplace users, creating a seamless synergy melding both platforms.

Playmaker Labs, based in Wellington, NZ, is a digital sports media company specializing in fan-centric media brands. They integrate cutting-edge technology, sports analytics, and engaging content to deliver authentic digital experiences to sports enthusiasts. With a team of skilled developers, analysts, and content specialists, Playmaker Labs is looking to reshape the digital sports landscape in India, promising an exciting future for sports fans worldwide. The company behind tech platforms like CricHQ, and My Action Sport is backed by global cricket legends like Stephen Fleming & Brendon McCullum who are founding shareholders, along with other shareholders like Ravi Ashwin, Scott Styris, Faf Du Plessis and Chris Gayle.

The digital sports media company is making significant strides in the digital landscape. Peter Dowell, Playmaker Labs' Chairman, emphasized the transformative nature of this alliance. He said, "Our collaboration with Jio via their JioStore application marketplace distribution network will pioneer groundbreaking sports, educational, gamification, fantasy sports, and rewards programs." Meanwhile, Playmaker's, Peter Dowell, and India-based CEO, Sreedhar Vekatram, have been working over the last two months to make this possible. They're not stopping there, though. With Jio's strategic plan to deploy 230 million set-top boxes over the next 2-3 years and accessing their 60 million JioPhone user base, Playmaker Labs is ideally positioned to bring its cutting-edge sports technology to an entire stadium at their fingertips, and Playmaker Labs knows precisely how to captivate them.

While the initial focus revolves around cricket, the partnership's vision extends far beyond the boundaries of a single sport. Playmaker envisions the introduction of multiple sports verticals, broadening its scope and captivating diverse sports enthusiasts.

Playmaker continues to engage with local partners and stakeholders, inviting further industry participation through partnerships. The partnership with Jio Platforms marks a game-changing journey in digital sports, promising unparalleled experiences for sports enthusiasts worldwide. Playmaker strengthens its strategic initiatives with robust legal support from its Mumbai based legal team, led by Lawyer Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner, Solicis Lex Advisory. Mr Mehta is also supporting the company with it future aspirations & expansion of the India Operations.

This support fortifies the foundation for their innovative ventures, offering a crucial framework for their ambitious initiatives in the digital sports landscape.

The collaboration between Playmaker Labs and Jio Platforms marks a monumental leap in the digital sports industry in India. Their shared vision and innovative approach are poised to redefine how millions of fans in India & globally experience sports fan engagement. The collaboration presents an unprecedented opportunity for Playmaker Labs to become a revenue generator in India's dynamic digital market.

