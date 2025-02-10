NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: The 6th edition of Pluxee Select, the exclusive webinar series designed to inspire, educate, and empower Pluxee consumers, once again delivered an enriching experience. As a platform that connects attendees with visionaries from diverse fields, Pluxee Select continues to spark meaningful conversations and learning.

This edition featured Rahul Bose-acclaimed actor, social activist, and president of the Indian Rugby Federation-who shared his remarkable journey of passion, purpose, and perseverance.

Since its inception, Pluxee Select has been a gateway to knowledge and inspiration, featuring industry leaders who bring fresh perspectives and valuable insights. Past editions have hosted luminaries such as Saina Nehwal, Ashwin Yardi, Anshoo Sharma, Paddy Upton, and Lisa Ray, each adding depth to this knowledge-sharing initiative.

Harish Sarma, Marketing and Product Director, Pluxee India, said "Pluxee Select is where knowledge meets inspiration. By bringing leaders from different walks of life to share their experiences, we empower our consumers to grow-both personally and professionally."

The latest edition received an overwhelmingly positive response, reinforcing Pluxee's mission to make life more joyful and meaningful for everyone. As Pluxee continues to innovate, consumers can look forward to more engaging and insightful sessions with thought leaders from various domains.

As a trusted partner in the world of employee benefits, Pluxee is redefining workplace engagement and well-being. Through innovative, tech-driven solutions-from meal benefits to holistic well-being offerings-Pluxee is committed to creating personalized and sustainable experiences for employees and organizations alike. Pluxee Select is one such initiative that brings the power of knowledge, leadership, and inspiration directly to its consumers.

Pluxee is a leader in employee benefits and motivation, supporting businesses in attracting, engaging, and retaining talent through a broad range of solutions across Meal, Wellbeing, Learning, Rewards & Recognition & whole range of other offerings. With 27+ years of expertise in India, Pluxee partners with 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors also fostering a trusted network of 150,000+ merchant partners on meal and 5 million+ merchants on other benefits. Every day Pluxee India works to support 3.5 million+ consumers in 1,800+ towns nationwide.

Powered by innovative technology and a dedicated team, Pluxee India delivers meaningful and personalized experiences through a single card and app to enhance the well-being of its consumers at work and beyond. Carrying forward a 45+ year global legacy, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, promoting sustainability, and enabling its stakeholders to do what matters the most.

For more information visit www.pluxee.in.

