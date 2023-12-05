Business News | PM GatiShakti Marks Two Years with 61st Network Planning Group Meeting

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The 61st Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting under PM GatiShakti convened in New Delhi, chaired by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this significant gathering celebrated the second anniversary of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) and conducted a thorough review of the mapping of economic zones and 100 critical infrastructure projects.

With representation from over 60 officials across various Ministries/Departments, including Road Transport and Highways, Railways, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Power, Telecommunications, Pharmaceuticals, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Electronics and Information Technology, Textiles, NICDC, and NITI Aayog, the meeting showcased the collaborative efforts in infrastructure planning.

Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT highlighted the achievements of PM GatiShakti, including onboarding 39 individual line Ministries, 36 State/UT participation, uploading 1463 data layers, and the development of tools and use cases, read the press release.

A Compendium of PM GatiShakti' with eight best-use cases was launched on October 13, 2023.

The National Master Plan played a pivotal role in identifying and prioritizing critical gap infrastructure projects for FY 2023-24. The Union budget FY 2023-24 allocated Rs. 75,000 Crores for one hundred critical transport infrastructure projects, focusing on last and first-mile connectivity for key sectors, read the press release.

Over 1300 infrastructure projects were envisioned under PM GatiShakti across Ministries/Departments, ensuring comprehensive infrastructure planning for inclusive growth.

Mapping existing and proposed economic zones, such as PM MITRA Parks, Mega Food Parks, and SEZs on NMP, emerged as a crucial aspect of the initiative.

During the meeting, Ministries/Departments shared project statuses, highlighting achievements like the mapping of eight sanctioned PM Mitra Parks by the Ministry of Textiles, the completion of 129 Pharma clusters and 23 medical device cluster projects by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, and the mapping of all training institutes across India by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, read the press release.

The Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways presented details on commissioned and ongoing projects, emphasizing critical infrastructure.

Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT applauded the progress in mapping projects on the portal and urged extensive utilization of PM GatiShakti for identifying first and last-mile connectivity gaps to new economic nodes.

These projects, identified under PM GatiShakti, serve as catalysts for economic activities, facilitating seamless movement and attracting investments for enhanced productivity. (ANI)

