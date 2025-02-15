Business News | PM Modi to Participate in Bharat Tex 2025 Tomorrow

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday. This mega-global event has brought together the entire textile value chain, from raw materials to finished products, including accessories, under one roof.

Agency News ANI| Feb 15, 2025 06:02 PM IST
Business News | PM Modi to Participate in Bharat Tex 2025 Tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday. This mega-global event has brought together the entire textile value chain, from raw materials to finished products, including accessories, under one roof.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Bharat Tex platform is the textile industry's largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcase the entire textile ecosystem, an official release said. It will also feature a global scale conference featuring over 70 sessions, roundtables, panel discussions, and master classes.

It will include exhibition that shall feature Special Innovation and Start up Pavilions.

The event will also include hackathons based Startup Pitch Fest and innovation fests, tech tanks and design challenges providing funding opportunities for startups through leading investors, the release said.

Bharat Tex 2025 has attracted policymakers and global CEOs, over 5000 Exhibitors, 6000 international buyers from over 120 countries apart from other visitors.

The participants include over 25 leading global textile bodies and associations from across the world including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX Textile Exchange and US Fashion Industry Association.

Related exhibitions such as accessories, garment machinery, dyes and chemicals and handicrafts, are being held from February 12 to 15 at the India Expo Centre and Mart Greater Noida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

