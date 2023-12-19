New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): As the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra unfolds across the nation, women from various corners of India are stepping forward to share the impact the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has had on their lives.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this scheme, initiated in 2016, has been a beacon of change for millions of women, providing them with access to clean cooking fuel and, in turn, ushering in a new era of healthier and more convenient kitchen practices.

In the span of just one month of the ongoing Yatra, 3.77 lakh women have enrolled for the PM Ujjwala Yojana, contributing to the millions who have already benefited from this transformative initiative, read the press release.

The personal stories emerging from the Yatra underscore the significant positive shift in the quality of life for women, particularly those who were bound by traditional cooking practices involving the use of firewood.

Seema Kumari, a resident of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh, is one such beneficiary of the PMUY. Like countless Indian households, Seema was accustomed to the daily challenges imposed by traditional cooking methods, requiring her to collect firewood daily.

The smoke-filled kitchen not only affected her health but also consumed a considerable amount of her time and effort. The dream of a smoke-free kitchen seemed distant until the timely intervention of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, read the press release.

Upon receiving an LPG cylinder through the scheme, Seema's kitchen underwent a transformative change.

The once smoke-filled space is now clear, allowing her to prepare meals effortlessly and in a timely manner.

This newfound convenience has made a significant difference in her life, making the preparation of meals for her family much easier.

Seema expresses her deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this life-altering favour.

Similarly, Bachan Devi from Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir shares a similar story. Her days were marked by the arduous task of collecting firewood and hurriedly preparing meals.

The PM Ujjwala Yojana brought an unexpected positive change, relieving her from the exhausting task of collecting firewood, read the press release.

This newfound convenience allows her to cook timely meals for her children, alleviating a significant burden from her shoulders.

Bachan Devi expresses immense gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cylinder, acknowledging the positive transformation it brought to her life.

Before the inception of the PM Ujjwala Yojana, millions of households were reliant on traditional cooking fuels, leading to smoky kitchens and adverse health impacts for women.

The initiative, launched in May 2016, aimed to make clean cooking fuel like LPG accessible to rural and deprived households, read the press release.

The impact has been nothing short of revolutionary, liberating women from generations of hardship and realizing the dream of a smoke-free kitchen.

As the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues, it unfolds stories of empowerment, transformation, and progress fueled by visionary initiatives like the PMUY. (ANI)

