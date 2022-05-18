Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pocket HRMS, the leading name in innovative HRMS and employee engagement, has announced today that it is partnering with Xoxoday, the pioneer in employee rewards, incentives, and payouts.

Being employee-centric software, Pocket HRMS has been actively expanding its functionalities with the help of integrations with industry-leading names.

Pocket HRMS users can access this exclusive integration by activating it from the marketplace for their ESS portal. The HR team can also distribute rewards points via the Xoxoday dashboard, while the employees can keep track of the same from their ESS portal. They will also be able to redeem their points and access a massive reward catalog.

"Integrating with Xoxoday provides new avenues for HRs to reward their employee. By integrating this platform with our smHRt HRMS, we have created a unique solution that helps HR seamlessly manage their employees' rewards right from their HRMS. The rich catalog of 20000 + redemption options provided by Xoxoday enhances the functionality of our ESS portal and will consequently improve the employee engagement rate for our clientele," said Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director of Pocket HRMS.

Features

* Leverage a powerful Rewards and Recognition Platform

* Huge Rewards Store at their disposal for redeeming points

* Easy access from Employee Self-Service Portal

* Control the integration with manual activation & deactivation

* Distribute points to employees via Xoxoday Dashboard

"We are searching for innovative partners like Pocket HRMS who share our passion for improving the employee experience. We appreciate their dedication towards modernizing the HR space. I am sure this integration will enhance their impressive HRMS suite by playing an active part in improving the employee experience," observed Sumit Khandelwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Xoxoday.

The integration is part of a continued effort to enhance employee experience by empowering HR with leading rewards and recognition tools. This multi-fold approach ensures that the employees remain positively engaged with their organizations. Pocket HRMS is actively encouraging new partnerships to further enhance their employee self-service portal.

