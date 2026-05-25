Business News | Podar Students Achieve Up to 100% in CBSE Grade 10 Results Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Students from Podar schools across India have recorded exceptional scores in the CBSE Grade 10 Results 2026. The top scores include a perfect 100%, along with several near-perfect performances from students across different cities. The results show strong academic outcomes across multiple Podar schools. They also reflect the effort of students, teachers, parents, and school support teams during an important academic year.

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Siddhesh Sachin Ingle from Podar International School (CBSE), Latur secured 100%. This was the highest score among the listed Podar achievers. Anisha Anil Shelar from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad scored 99.80%. Three students scored 99.60%. They are Atharv Dhulappa Masal from Podar International School (CBSE), Latur, Purvesh Manish Kapse from Podar International School (CBSE), Nagpur (Besa), and Aarya Nitin Amrute from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad.

Several students also secured 99.40%. These include Nivedita Nivrutti Navhate from Podar International School (CBSE), Sangamner, Anshuman Das from R N Podar School (CBSE), Mumbai (Santacruz), Susmi Sachin Pardeshi from Podar International School (CBSE), Chinchwad, Aditya Amol Patwardhan from Podar International School (CBSE), Ratnagiri, and Parth Khasariya from Podar International School (CBSE), Bhopal.

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The scores show a strong spread of achievement. Students from Latur, Chinchwad, Nagpur, Sangamner, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Bhopal are part of the top-performing group. This gives the result a wider national context.

The CBSE Grade 10 examination is a major academic milestone. It tests knowledge, discipline, time management, and examination readiness. For many students, it is also their first major board examination. Strong results at this stage can build confidence for higher classes.

Students across cities described the board year as a test of consistency, planning, and confidence. For many, the final score was the result of steady preparation rather than last-minute effort. A Grade 10 student from Latur said, "Scoring well is a proud moment, but the preparation taught me much more. Regular practice helped me stay calm. Teacher feedback helped me understand where I needed to improve." A student from Chinchwad shared, "The board year can feel stressful at the beginning. Breaking the syllabus into smaller goals made it easier. Revising every day and correcting mistakes after each test helped me build confidence."

Together, these experiences show that the top scores were built through discipline, regular feedback, and a steady approach to learning.

Parents also spoke about the role of structure and support. A parent from Latur said, "My child worked very hard throughout the year. The school helped with regular guidance. At home, we tried to give emotional support and a steady routine." A parent from Chinchwad said, "Marks are important. But confidence is equally important. The preparation process helped the child become more disciplined. That is a valuable outcome."

Academic counsellors also highlighted the importance of steady preparation. An academic counsellor from Mumbai said, "High scores are usually built over time. Students need clear goals and regular feedback. They also need to know how to manage stress. This becomes very important during the board year."

The performance of Podar students across cities points to the value of consistent academic support. It also shows the role of regular assessments and feedback. Students benefit when they know where they stand. They improve faster when gaps are identified early. The results also highlight the importance of parent-school communication. Board preparation does not happen only in the classroom. Students need support at home as well. Parents help by creating routine, reducing anxiety, and encouraging healthy study habits.

The strong scores also show that academic excellence can come from different locations. High performance was not limited to one city or one campus. Students from several Podar schools achieved top marks. This makes the result more meaningful.

At the same time, the achievement is not only about the top scorers. Every student who appeared for the board examination completed an important stage of learning. Each student faced pressure, preparation, and self-expectation in their own way. The board year teaches lessons that go beyond marks.

Podar Education Network congratulates all students who appeared for the CBSE Grade 10 examinations. It also recognises the role of teachers, parents, counsellors, and school teams in supporting students through the board year. For more information about Podar Education Network, visit www.podareducation.org.

You can also get in touch with their team via:

Email Address : admissions@podar.org

Telephone No : 022 43330000

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