Business News | Poet Politician Shrikant Verma's 40th Solemn Death Anniversary a Memorial Ceremony Held in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: 40th solemn memorial event was held at Mavalankar Hall, Constitution Club, Rafi Marg, New Delhi, to mark the 40th (punyatithi) death anniversary of late Shrikant Verma, one of India's distinguished literary figures, poets, journalists and politicians of the 1970s and 1980s. The event, titled 'Shrikant Verma Smaranjali', was organized by Shrikant Verma Trust in collaboration of Vishva Hindi Parishad that is affiliated with Ministry of Home Affairs Rajbhasha Samiti.

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The event brought together literary discussion, poetry recitation, memoirs and felicitation. Its objective was to carry forward Shrikant Verma's literary, intellectual, journalistic and cultural legacy to the younger generation and to keep alive the rich tradition of Hindi literature.

The event began with an introduction to life, literary contribution, journalism and public role of late Shrikant Verma. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by distinguished guests, senior literary personalities and members of the Verma family.

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Dr. Bipin Kumar, National General Secretary of Vishva Hindi Parishad, welcomed guests and recalled the powerful literary contribution of Shrikant Verma. He said that Shrikant Verma gave voice to the pain of his times, the anguish of society and the silence of power through his poetry. Despite being close to the corridors of power, he had the courage to question power. Dr. Bipin Kumar also appealed to the government that late Shrikant Verma be honoured with India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, and announced that a formal memorandum in this regard would be submitted to the Government of India.

On behalf of Shrikant Verma Trust, Dr. Abhishek Verma son of Late Shrikant Verma, felicitated the literary personalities and distinguished guests by presenting them with gold alloy statues of Shrikant Verma and his poetry collection, 'Magadh'. A four minute documentary on the literary contribution, creative personality and intellectual legacy of Shrikant Verma was also screened to an jam packed audience of 600 at the event venue.

Remembering his father with deep emotions, Dr. Abhishek Verma said that late Shrikant Verma continued to struggle until the very end while battling cancer. He announced that a special programme would be organized on 18 September, the birth anniversary of Shrikant Verma, to honour excellence in literature, journalism, art and young literary writing. The proposed honours include Shrikant Verma Shikhar Samman for Literature carrying Rs. 21 lakhs, Journalism samman carrying Rs. 5 lakh, Art Samman carrying Rs. 2 lakh and Yuva Kavi Samman, for writers below the age of 45, carrying Rs. 2 lakh.

Dr. Abhishek Verma described 'Magadh' as an extraordinary work of Hindi literature that is not just literature but philosophy!

Smt Anca Verma, the daughter in law of Shrikant Verma and Managing Trustee of the Trust, spoke emotionally about Shrikant Verma's enduring influence. She said that he was a great and deeply sensitive poet. Although she had never met him personally, she said she continues to learn from him through his writings. His sensitivity and the depth of his words remain a source of inspiration.

The Chief Guest, senior litterateur Shri Ashok Vajpeyi, spoke at length about the poetry of Shrikant Verma. He described him as a combative poet who never suspended his ideological or poetic intensity. He said Shrikant Verma was among the important Hindi poets who identified and articulated the darkness of the 20th century through his work.

Eminent writer and art critic Shri Vinod Bhardwaj delivered a thoughtful address on 'Art and Criticism'. He said that Shrikant Verma's creative temperament was distinct from many of his contemporaries. He observed that while the world changes, memories remain.

Former editor of Jansatta, Shri Om Thanvi, spoke on 'The Intellectual temperament of Shrikant Verma'. He said that Shrikant Verma was both a literary figure and in important journalist and a politician. He added that whenever journalism of DINMAN is remembered, Shrikant Verma's name is synonymous with the political magazine of the 70's.

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