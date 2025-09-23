HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: In a bid to strengthen consumer confidence in insurance claims, Policybazaar recently organised the Chennai edition of its flagship event - Claim Samadhaan Diwas - along with insurer partners. The initiative is a part of Policybazaar's commitment to claims by facilitating the resolution of unprocessed claims between the customer and the insurer. The Chennai edition helped customers resolve their pending health insurance claims that were previously stuck due to reasons such as incomplete documentation or lack of clarity on policy terms. Customers were able to interact face-to-face with direct support from the insurance company and Policybazaar's claims assistance team. So far, the Claim Samadhaan Diwas initiative has successfully resolved thousands of claims since its inception in 2022, including the latest approvals in Chennai.

This initiative focussed primarily on:

1. Immediate Claim Approvals

* The event helped process claims worth ₹30.5 lakhs overall. While some customers were present at the event, others even joined online and got their concerns resolved.

* Each unresolved claim was approved within a few minutes through the combined efforts of Policybazaar and insurer partners.

2. Reaching a Significant Milestone

* Policybazaar's Claim Samadhaan Diwas has helped customers secure claims worth crores for thousands of customers in the last 3 years, with the Chennai edition contributing to this growing success.

3. Restoring Customer Trust

* The initiative showcases how Policybazaar and the insurer partners go beyond policy purchase and stand by their customers during their moment of truth, when it matters the most.

Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech said "We understand that when you need to make a claim, you're often going through a difficult time. The last thing you need is a complicated process. That's why we created Claim Samadhaan Diwas, our one-of-a-kind event that brings customers and insurers together to resolve claims face-to-face. Our goal is to make sure every genuine claim is settled, reinforcing your trust in us and the insurance industry. Our recent edition in Chennai was a great success, and we were honoured to be there for our customers in their time of need." Jayamanikandan, a Policybazaar customer from Chennai said, "My wife, Divya, aged 32 years had breast cancer with brain metastases. Her hospitalisation and treatment costed us nearly 10 lacs. For months, my family and I were struggling to get the claim approval. We had almost lost all hope. A few days back, we received a call from Policybazaar team member informing about this initiative - Claim Samadhaan Diwas. At the event, the expert doctors and dedicated claims team guided us through the process, and within a few minutes, our claim was approved. This initiative not only brought us immense financial relief but also restored my faith in the power of insurance."

Claim Samadhaan Diwas has helped policyholders across India by helping resolve several stuck claims. Policybazaar continues to work closely with insurer partners to make the health insurance claims process more transparent, efficient, and customer-friendly moving closer to its vision of "Har Family Hogi Insured." About Claim Samadhaan Diwas

Claim Samadhaan Diwas, launched in 2022, has been an industry-first initiative that brings insurers, medical experts, and customers together on a common platform to resolve long-pending insurance claims in real time. By offering policyholders face-to-face interactions with insurer partners and guided assistance from Policybazaar's claims experts, the initiative bridges critical gaps in documentation, communication, and awareness. This initiative has been successfully organized, nationwide in collaboration with several insurance companies. Multiple virtual events have been organized from time to time to solve stuck customer claims in real time. As part of the claim resolution efforts overall, 200,000+ customers have been assisted, and claims worth crores have been settled, further strengthening the faith of policyholders in the insurance ecosystem. Additionally, on-ground claims teams made over 3000 visits in more than 200 cities, helping customers with documentation in hospitals or their homes.

About Policybazaar: As India's one of the largest insurance brokers, Policybazaar is committed to making insurance accessible, transparent, and personalised for every Indian and global customer. Since 2008, Policybazaar has empowered over 80.5 million registered users, issued 49.3 million policies, and helped protect 9 million families against death, disease, and disability. With a dominant market share of over 93% in India's digital insurance aggregator space and over Rs 15,000 crore in annual premium collection (FY24), Policybazaar works with 50+ insurance partners offering products across health, life, motor, and corporate insurance. The company supports customers with 24/7 digital assistance and an on-ground team of 6,000+ insurance advisors, ensuring a seamless experience across all touchpoints.

