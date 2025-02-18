VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Renowned motivational speaker, Counsellor, author, and poet Poonam Kalra successfully launched her fourth book, Poonam Vaani, in a grand event held at Hotel Hyatt Centric, on February 2.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including literary enthusiasts, well-known personalities, and admirers of Poonam Kalra's work. Her latest book, Poonam Vaani, is a heartfelt collection of poetry and thoughts that reflect her deep understanding of life, emotions, and personal growth.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, Bollywood actor Manoj Bakshi graced the event and extended his best wishes to Poonam Kalra for her latest literary achievement. His presence and words of encouragement added an extra layer of charm to the successful book launch.

Speaking at the event, Poonam Kalra expressed her gratitude to her readers and well-wishers. "Writing has always been my way of connecting with people, sharing my thoughts, and inspiring change. Poonam Vaani is a piece of my heart, and I hope it resonates with everyone who reads it," she said.

The book launch was met with enthusiastic applause and appreciation from the attendees, marking another milestone in Poonam Kalra's journey as an influential writer and speaker. Poonam Vaani is now available for readers who seek motivation, introspection, and a touch of poetic wisdom.

