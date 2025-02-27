Popular dating apps will let your friends and family help you find a match

New Delhi [India], February 27: The online dating industry is developing very rapidly these days; that's a fact. However, sometimes, against the background of many different innovations, it is difficult to notice significant and unusual innovations. For example, the new Tinder Matchmaker feature, which at first glance may seem a little strange, but in practice can fundamentally change online dating and make it more promising.

Today, we'll talk about Tinder Matchmaker in detail as well as why it is important. We will also update you with other interesting innovations in recent years in web dating that you might have missed or ignored. We're sure you'll like it!

What is Tinder Matchmaker and how does it work?

According to Tinder, the new feature makes dating a "team sport." In a sense, this is true. Thanks to Tinder Matchmaker, you can give partial access to your account to other users such as friends, relatives, and so on. The formed group of participants can accept or reject potential matches, express their opinions, make recommendations, and so on.

Currently, the function is working in 15 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, and other countries. You can "connect" up to 15 people to your profile. It's worth noting that these people will not have any global account permissions. They can only help you make a more informed decision, start a conversation with a potential partner in the right way, and build a dialogue correctly.

Nonetheless, people you don't know, but who can evaluate you objectively and unbiasedly, can become such "dating assistants." Sometimes, this can be useful.

How effective is the Tinder Matchmaker feature?

It is difficult to objectively evaluate the possible prospects of Tinder Matchmaker. The fact is that in 2017, the dating service known as Hinge introduced similar functionality. However, the feature was not very popular. We'll see what happens to Tinder Matchmaker in the future.

Here is how dating expert, Sarah Louise Ryan evaluates new feature:

"Indeed, strangers can give a more objective assessment of potential matches. At the same time, too many opinions can eclipse your own judgment."

In the context of this topic, it is also worth recalling that many people strive not to advertise their presence on dating sites and apps. Accordingly, they will not invite friends or family to Tinder Matchmaker. Using the help of strangers in building relationships is definitely not the best idea.

Other interesting new features in popular dating services

If, for example, swipe-likes have long become commonplace, then some other features turned out to be something new. We can name a few examples below;

* Video responses: This is a feature that allows a person to record and send short video messages in response to questions asked by other users. This helps to know your interlocutor better, see their facial expressions, and gestures, hear their intonations, evaluate their sense of humor, and more. The feature is available, for example, on the Badoo site.

* Panic button: This feature allows the user, in case of danger or an unpleasant situation on a date, to send an alarm to a special service that will contact him and, if necessary, call the police or an ambulance. The panic button was implemented in the Tinder app in 2020 in collaboration with the company Noonlight which provides security services.

* Detector of rudeness and toxic messages: This is a feature that analyzes text messages sent by users and determines whether they contain rude, offensive, or inappropriate language. If such messages are detected, the sender receives a warning and an offer to change their tone of communication.

* Profile video presentations: This feature allows the user to create and add short videos to their profile in which they can talk about themselves, their interests, hobbies, and expectations from a partner. This helps make your profile more lively, attractive, and informative. The feature is available on Tinder, Badoo, Happn, Bumble, and other popular dating apps.

Well, since we're talking about the video format, we can't help but mention an excellent alternative to traditional dating such as online video chats.

How online video chats changed the web dating industry and why they're so popular

Random video chat is a site or application that randomly connects interlocutors via video, allowing them to communicate on various topics. The first such platforms were Chatroulette and Omegle, launched in 2009; however, the latter was closed in November 2023.

It was these two platforms that gave Internet users a great way to make new acquaintances and simply have a good time on the Internet. Also, in 2020, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the popularization of video communication, almost all well-known dating apps hastily began adding video chats.

Nonetheless, the popularity of classic random video chats has not disappeared. The following platforms as seen below, are still popular;

Flingster -- a live video chat for adults that can be recommended to those who want to chat about sensitive topics and are looking for like-minded people.

CooMeet -- a great alternative to Flingster that appeals to men who only want to communicate with ladies. The gender filter works flawlessly on CooMeet, which is very rare in chatroulettes. In addition, there are mobile apps for iOS and Android, a built-in message translator, excellent support service, and an affiliate program.

Emeraldchat -- an interesting combination of random video chat, functional messenger, and social networks. The most interesting feature of the platform is the karma rating, which directly affects who the system will connect you with.

Shagle -- a simple and convenient video chat with a gender filter and search for interlocutors by geolocation. It operates in more than 70 countries around the world.

In general, there are a lot of cam chats today. Most of their audience, during the pandemic, tripled on average and remains large and extremely active to this day. Therefore, you will not experience a shortage of interlocutors.

It is evident that the entire online dating segment is changing rapidly. Perhaps, VR and AR technologies might become another big evolutionary leap in this niche. Video chats will face a very serious competitor. Although this is unlikely to happen in the near future, owners of dating services and video chats should think about how they will use new technologies and what they will offer their users to retain them and give them a new experience.

