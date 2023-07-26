PNN

New Delhi [India], July 26: Renowned wrestler and ex-Big Boss contestant Sangram Singh has recently launched his own official app called Sangram Singh Official App. Rooted in the belief that "Best living is selfless giving," it aims to inspire and guide the youth towards a healthier lifestyle and positive mindset. Owing to a high demand from fans and followers for fitness, diet and life tips from him, Sangram Singh saw this as the right time to launch his own app where he will be interacting live with all his fans. With the launch of this app, Sangram intends to motivate the youth through his skills as a life coach. On this app, Sangram can have a 1:1 connection with his fans. He also aims to help the youth in battling depression and anxiety by offering counselling and support during tough times.

Beyond fitness, the app, through its content, caters to a wide range of interests and needs. As a motivational speaker, Singh brings a deep understanding of personal growth and well-being to the table. “The youth has access to ample information on social media. I want to ensure that they get the right guidance.” For the launch of his app, Sangram has collaborated with the app development company, Fanory, which empowers creators to monetise their content. Speaking about it Sangram says, "In today's world, the youth have ample access to information through social media. However, the abundance of content often comes with its own limitations – each person's experiences, thoughts, and aspirations are unique. Following someone famous might not guarantee access to all the information we need. That's why I've made a decision to connect with people on a personal level and share my knowledge. My intention is to help them with their questions, provide the best possible solutions to their issues, and support them in achieving their goals. I am here to help anyone facing stress, depression, or anxiety.

Azim Lalani, co-founder of Fanory, the company behind the app's development, says, “This new approach represents the beginning of a paradigm shift in the creator economy. As social media evolves, personalised interactions and decluttered content are expected to shape the fan experience.”

