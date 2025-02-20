The Elekta Versa HD - South Tamil Nadu's first advanced radiotherapy system for cancer care at Porunai Hospitals

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20: A modern 200-bed multispecialty Porunai Hospitals was inaugurated in Tirunelveli by Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, marking a significant advancement in South Tamil Nadu's healthcare system.

The hospital's facilities include an emergency room, USG-assisted catheter lab for interventional cardiac procedures, an automated centralised laboratory, a 30-bedded ICU with ventilator support for all the beds, and two 24/7 ICU-ventilated ambulance services.

However, Porunai Hospitals' cutting-edge radiation therapy department is what makes it unique. It features the sophisticated Elekta Versa HD system with a Hexapod couch, previously available only at some speciality hospitals in Chennai. This advanced system has now brought state-of-the-art stereotactic radiotherapy capabilities to Tirunelveli, which people across South Tamil Nadu can now avail.

"The Elekta Versa HD system represents a significant leap forward in cancer care for our region," says Kannan R, Managing Director. "This technology allows us to deliver highly targeted radiation therapy with unprecedented precision, particularly beneficial for patients requiring Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT). Previously, patients had to travel to Chennai for this treatment, but now this advanced care is available right here in Tirunelveli."

The Versa HD system's capabilities include

- Accurate stereotactic radiation treatment for complex tumors- Aid in Active Breath Control (ABC) technique during the therapy- Highly targeted treatment with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue- Reduced treatment time and improved patient comfort- Advanced imaging for accurate treatment delivery

This technology particularly benefits patients with

- Brain tumours requiring precise targeting- Early-stage lung cancer- Liver tumors- Other conditions requiring high-precision radiation therapy

For patients in South Tamil Nadu, this means

- Access to world-class cancer treatment locally- Reduced travel time and expenses- Shorter treatment durations- Better treatment outcomes

The hospital's comprehensive healthcare infrastructure, combined with this advanced radiotherapy system, positions Porunai Hospitals as a premier healthcare destination in South Tamil Nadu, offering hope and healing to cancer patients who previously had limited access to such sophisticated treatment options.

For more information about Porunai Hospitals' services and the Elekta Versa HD system, please visit www.porunaihospitals.com or contact +91- 63841 12222.

Porunai Hospitals is the beating heart of advanced medical care in Tirunelveli. Founded in 2000 as Aravind Krishna Hospital Private Limited, their 25-year dedication to healthcare services has made them one of the city's top-notch hospitals for comprehensive medical care.

