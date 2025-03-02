New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Rajeev Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, participated virtually in a day-long post-Budget webinar on "Agriculture and Rural Prosperity."

The webinar, held on Saturday, was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and was attended by Ministers of State SP Singh Baghel and George Kurian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the webinar.

The webinar engaged stakeholders in focused discussions, strategizing the effective implementation of the 2025 Budget announcements.

The webinar addressed key areas of agricultural growth and rural prosperity, ensuring a collaborative approach towards realizing the budget's vision.

Furthermore, the event aligned key stakeholders, including private sector experts, industry representatives, and subject matter specialists and key stakeholders, including representatives from fishermen associations, fisheries cooperatives, and industry and private sector experts from mainland, Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands through structured, sub-theme-focused discussions.

The webinar also aimed to facilitate dialogue, gather insights, and ensure timely and coordinated actions to achieve the set goals.

The post-budget webinar featured parallel discussions on various sub-themes, each anchored by designated Secretaries. Key topics included Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, Enhancing Credit through KCC, Building Rural Prosperity and Resilience, Atmanirbharata in Pulses, Comprehensive Programme for Vegetables and Fruits, National Mission on High Yielding Seeds, Mission for Cotton Productivity, India Post as a Catalyst for the Rural Economy, Framework for Harnessing Fisheries Resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and High Seas, and Support to National Cooperative Development Corporation.

PM Modi, in his address at the post-budget webinar on agriculture and rural prosperity, highlighted the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) since 2019, which has strengthened fisheries' infrastructure, doubled production, and boosted exports in the sector.

He emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the High Seas through a strategic action plan. Urging swift implementation, he called on stakeholders to explore new ideas for Ease of Doing Business and enhance sectoral growth.

The webinar discussions have laid a strong foundation for the structured and sustainable harnessing of India's marine fisheries resources, with a clear focus on balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.

The proposed framework will enable deep-sea fisheries development, strengthen regulatory mechanisms, and enhance infrastructure and market access. Also, the strategic emphasis on Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep will unlock their vast marine potential while ensuring long-term sustainability.

The discussions also focused on seamless collaboration among stakeholders, adherence to international commitments, and effective policy implementation to help transform India's marine fisheries sector into a global leader in sustainable and responsible fishing. (ANI)

