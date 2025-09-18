PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 18: The Power Creator Awards 2025 - Indulgence Edition concluded last evening with a grand celebration in Delhi, marking a significant milestone in India's creator economy. Hosted by Times Entertainment, this industry-first initiative brought together over 300 food creators, industry leaders, and culinary experts to celebrate those who are transforming India's digital food landscape.Industry-first awards platform honors culinary creators including Sarah Hussain and Padmashree Pushpesh Pant in spectacular Delhi ceremony.

The awards recognized excellence across 22 categories, featuring both Jury Choice and Popular Choice winners. This dual recognition system, a first in India's creator awards space, ensures that creators receive validation from both industry experts and their communities.

The distinguished jury panel included Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, Chef Sanjyot Keer, actor and home chef Tejasswi Prakash, and Michelin-starred Chef Suvir Saran. Winners spanned diverse genres from street food explorers and home cooking champions to regional cuisine specialists and fusion innovators. Amongst these, a Special Recognition for Lifetime Achievement in Culinary Arts & Food Heritage was given to Padmashree Pushpesh Pant and for Best Food Historian was bestowed upon Sohail Hashmi. Among other Special Recognition recipients, the winners included Kabita Singh, Pooja Dhingra, Anoop Khanna, Pushpesh Pant, Vijay Nischal, and many more.

"The Indulgence Edition has shown us that India's food creators are among the most innovative voices in the global culinary landscape," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times of India - Digital. "These creators are preserving our culinary heritage, inspiring home cooks, supporting local businesses, and connecting millions with authentic food experiences."

The ceremony celebrated creators who have made a significant cultural impact, including those documenting forgotten traditional recipes, making restaurant-quality cooking accessible to home kitchens, and introducing global audiences to India's diverse culinary traditions. Many winners have built sustainable careers while promoting regional food cultures and supporting local vendors.

Beyond recognition, the awards created valuable networking opportunities within the creator community, fostering collaboration between creators, brands, and industry stakeholders. The platform has established new standards for creator recognition while providing practical support for career development in India's expanding creator economy.

The success of the Indulgence Edition reflects the growing influence of food content creators, who shape dining decisions, travel choices, and cooking habits of millions of followers across India.

About Power Creator Awards

The Power Creator Awards, an initiative by Times Entertainment, celebrate India's most influential digital creators shaping contemporary culture through innovation and storytelling. The 2025 Indulgence Edition recognizes food creators transforming how India discovers and celebrates its culinary heritage through digital platforms.

