Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest with Alia Bhat - Gangubai Kathiawadi, is already breaking the internet with the launch of its trailer and its feature song - Dholida.

This is a special film because it brings two stalwarts of Indian cinema together for the first time and because it has a very strong woman at the centre of its story.

While playing the character of Gangubai, we have seen snippets of Alia looking stunning wearing many different types of the quintessential Indian garment - the Saree. Karagiri, one of India's largest D2C saree brands, has just announced an exclusive collection of sarees that pays tribute to the beautiful sarees showcased in the film.

The collection has all the sarees from the songs - the Dholida saree, the Jab Saiyaan saree, as well as sarees from the iconic scenes in the film. The sarees are perfect for the upcoming summer season, with light drapes and breathable fabric. The collection also has other sarees from different weaving clusters of India, which is a modern take on the era in which the movie is set in.

Speaking about the launch, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, "Karagiri is one of our breakout brands and makes beautiful sarees accessible to women across India and the globe. We are excited about this being the first ever exclusive saree collection that brings the sarees of a blockbuster film closer to all fans of the saree."

The founder of Karagiri, Pallavi Mohadikar spoke about the exclusive collection, "our collection not only has sarees inspired by the ones in the film but also has modern renditions of those. There's a special saree for every woman to fall in love with."

Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions said, "Every element in Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir's film carries a deeper connection and in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the saree is significant to Alia's character. We are happy to have collaborated with Karagiri to recreate some of the much-appreciated looks of Gangubai."

