Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW 5 Series in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant - the BMW 530i M Sport. Available in limited numbers only, this bespoke model can be booked exclusively online from today onwards. BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars. The BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. The BMW 5 Series strengthens its leading position with numerous style updates. Complementing its sporting appeal is the most powerful performance in the segment. It's best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner - one who is always ready for 'Power Play'! The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -BMW 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition : INR 67,50,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer. The BMW 5 Series '50 Jahre M Edition'.The exterior of the BMW 5 Series is headlined by immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem along with '50 Years of M' door projector inspired by the classic 'BMW Motorsport' logo. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters and is accentuated by the M Lights Shadowline which offers a dark tint around the headlamps. The bold impression is also underlined by the BMW Individual high gloss shadow line which includes the BMW Kidney grille in black high gloss along with window surrounds and tailpipe finishers in black high gloss. Dynamic character is emphasized by aerodynamically optimized bodywork elements of the M Sport package. Distinct wheel arches give a luxurious and dynamic appearance to the car's side profile. At the rear, the real eye-catcher is the brand-new L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form. Another exclusive feature that enhances the sporting appeal is the 18" 662M jet black alloys wheels with Red M Sport Brake Callipers. The car is available in striking paint finishes including M Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White, paired with Sensatec Perforated upholstery in Cognac finish with contrast stitching. Customers can add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. Racer's Package gives an exterior upgrade that includes side skirt transfers in black, rear spoiler in matt black & key fob. The Motorsport Package takes one step further and offers exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre to give a sportier look. Carbon Package is for the enthusiast who wants to turn heads when on the road. It can further enhance the sporty character of the car as all the accessories are in carbon fibre material such as kidney grille, rear spoiler pro, mirror caps etc. The Interior of the BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. It provides the ideal environment for driving pleasure and comfortable ride over long distances. Sports Seats with leather covers, seat belts with stitching in M colours, sports leather steering wheel and specific trim strips augment the sporty feel. Ergonomically optimised Lumbar Support enables vertical and lateral seat adjustment for a relaxed journey. The centre console's unique design is underscored by BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish and black ceramic surround for controls. Perforated Sensatec upholstery in Cognac creates a luxurious impression with contrast stitching and fine quilting. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. The luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split. Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, with best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Adaptive, with an extra Sport+ mode for a sportier driving experience. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock. Best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems with Parking Assistant makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key. BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

