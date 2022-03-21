Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Powerkids Entertainment Private Limited ("Powerkids") is pleased to announce the appointment of Manoj Mishra as Chief Executive Officer.

Powerkids focuses on children's animation through the development, management and monetization of entertainment content.

Mishra has been intimately involved in the development, operations and commercialization of many popular children's animation titles including The Jungle Book, The Psammy Show, Robin Hood and Peter Pan, content enjoyed by millions of users.

Powerkids champions the exciting portfolio of intellectual property owned and managed by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited ("Powerkids Singapore"), an animation company based in Singapore. Powerkids Singapore is sponsored and managed by established investment manager OCP Asia (Singapore) Pte. Limited ("OCP Asia"). With over US$3 billion of funds under management, OCP Asia is a leading alternative manager in private markets, providing customized secured lending solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mishra brings decades of experience, leadership and an enviable track record of building and growing creative and diverse teams in the media and animation space all around the world. He will lead the organization and spearhead a number of exciting initiatives spanning the creation and monetization of content, with a particular focus on digital initiatives such as PowerkidsTV and Powerkids World.

Teall Edds, a Founding Partner of OCP Asia said, "We are very excited that Powerkids has appointed Manoj to be CEO and lead the team. Powerkids will significantly benefit from his expertise in business operations and his leadership in creating new and exciting content. We also look forward to the many exciting new content concepts and distribution initiatives he has planned to build a digital powerhouse. We see him as a progressive leader with integrity, creativity and sincerity whose ability to deliver long term value is consistent with his strong track record and rich prior experience before joining Powerkids."

Mishra noted that, "It's an honor to join an exciting new company like Powerkids. The organization is uniquely positioned to serve a global audience through a cycle of managing and developing new, high quality children's content whilst driving monetization of the existing catalogue. The unique digital reach directly to consumers is an area of future growth and we have some very exciting plans here."

Mishra has over 25 years of experience in the industry and was most recently Chief Operating Officer at DQ Entertainment, prior to which he was Head of Commissioning / Co Productions / Content Acquisitions at Al Jazeera Children's Channel. Mishra has also worked in animation and management roles for a variety of well-known brands, including Penta four, Arena Multimedia, Wipro and NetGuru.

Powerkids Entertainment is a leading company in animation investment and intellectual property management and distribution, managed by professionals with decades of experience and established relationships within the industry. We co-produce and distribute third party partner Children's entertainment content all around the globe.

Further information:

OCP Asia: www.ocpasia.com, info@ocpasia.com

Powerkids: www.powerkids.net, distribution@powerkidsentertainment.com

