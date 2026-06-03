Business News | PPMS Group Joins with Prashant Janadri for Activatr - Distribution Platform for Consumer Brands

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3: PPMS Group, a rapidly growing retail execution and field marketing group, has joined with Prashant Janadri, co-founder and CEO of Taskmo, for Activatr Worklabs. Activatr is building a distribution intelligence and retail execution platform to power offline expansion for FMCG, D2C, and consumer brands across India. The problem Activatr is solving is structural. Today, when consumer brands expand offline, they spend months identifying distributors, building sales teams, managing merchandising operations, and stitching together fragmented systems across DMS, SFA, retail audits, and demand generation. Most offline retail operations still run through disconnected workflows.

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Activatr Worklabs aims to unify this ecosystem through a technology-led Distribution-as-a-Service and retail intelligence platform. It connects brands with distributor networks, enables PSR-led demand generation backed by SFA, integrates DMS for inventory visibility, and delivers warehouse-to-shelf intelligence using real-time retail analytics and execution intelligence. The platform offers three structured go-to-market models: Launch Plan, Growth Plan, and Scale Plan. Designed to support FMCG, D2C, and consumer goods brands based on their stage of offline maturity, channel expansion, and retail growth ambitions.

Commenting on the development, Mahimm Gupta, Director, PPMS Group, said, "Offline retail continues to be the largest growth engine for consumer brands in India, yet the ecosystem remains highly fragmented. With Activatr, our vision is to simplify and accelerate offline expansion by bringing together distribution, demand generation, retail execution, and intelligence on a single platform. Prashant's deep experience in building and scaling technology-led businesses makes him the ideal leader to help us create a category-defining solution for brands looking to scale across India."

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About PPMS Group:

PPMS Group, a leading retail merchandising and field execution company in India, powering around 1.5 million+ monthly store visits across 170,000+ retail locations and operations spanning 1,200+ towns through its extensive retail execution infrastructure. Its proprietary FRAMe and FRAMeIQ platforms combine geofencing, geotagging, route optimization, AI-powered image recognition, retail analytics, and predictive intelligence to generate real-time retail intelligence around on-shelf availability (OSA), share-of-shelf (SOS), planogram compliance, promotional visibility, and asset placement. PPMS Group's ecosystem also includes 3 Point Human Capital, which manages frontline staffing operations including recruitment, compliance, payroll, and training; Redipae, a loyalty and fintech platform for retail and field engagement; and Vendo, its on-demand retail execution arm focused on agile merchandising and field operations. Together, they are building what they describe as the future of retail distribution, enabling FMCG and D2C brands to scale offline the way they scale online: faster, data-driven, and with stronger execution visibility.

Activatr is available at www.goactivatr.com

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