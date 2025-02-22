PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22: Prabhat Arts International: The Temple of Art, India's premier performing arts institution, is set to enthrall audiences with its groundbreaking drama in the form of classical dance musical format, '18 Days - Dusk of an Era,' at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Bengaluru, on the evenings of February 22-23. Indian performing arts attain a new pinnacle with "18 Days," a spectacular dance musical that brings the Kurukshetra war to life and redefines storytelling on stage. This production is a spectacle of dance, music, elaborate costumes, and breathtaking special effects, offering a deeply moving portrayal of dharma (righteousness) and adharma (unrighteousness).

Created by Bharat Prabhath and Sharat Prabhath of Prabhath Arts International, this 90-minute theatrical masterpiece sets a new benchmark in Indian theatrical history. With its unparalleled scale, deep-rooted storytelling, and cutting-edge stagecraft, this production blends Indian contemporary classical dance and Natyashastric vocabulary with world-class visuals, standing as India's answer to the grandest global musicals. Beyond their creative vision, Bharat and Sharat also take on lead roles in this production, bringing an unmatched depth and authenticity to the performance.

Blending ancient Indian mythology with modern stagecraft, the two-day theatrical event '18 Days' features aerial sequences, levitation, AV animations, and an original musical score with over 1,300 tracks. The production seamlessly weaves Sanskrit verses from Sage Vyasa's Mahabharata with English and Kannada narration and dialogues. Incorporating Kannada ensures a deeply immersive experience for regional audiences. This bilingual presentation enhances accessibility while preserving the authenticity of the epic's storytelling.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Bharat R Prabhath, the Creative and Technical Director, and an accomplished artist said, "This is more than just a performance--it's a journey into the heart of India's cultural legacy. Through '18 Days,' we are not just narrating a story; we are reviving centuries-old artistic traditions in a way that resonates with modern audiences."

"The dance musical aims at communicating the story of Kurukshetra in the most appealing fashion, answering the unanswered questions. We are hoping to entertain small children, thump the spirit of youngsters, inspire artists and creative groups, satiate the learned and move the aged connoisseurs," added Bharat.

This grand production has received unwavering appreciation from cultural icons, film stars, and thought leaders. Last year, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended a Prabhat production and praised Bharat and Sharat's visionary contributions to Indian art and culture. Praised as a "compelling and authentic retelling of the Mahabharata" by Union Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, the production has also earned high accolades from renowned personalities, Film Director Vivek Agnihotri, Former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Kannada Actor, Director, and Producer 'Real Star' Upendra, Legendry Danseuse Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam, and Renowned Dance Critic Ashish Mohan Khokar, who lauded its cinematic brilliance, immersive storytelling, and larger-than-life stagecraft that redefines Indian performing arts on a global scale. Their words reinforced the duo's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries while preserving the essence of India's rich performing arts heritage.

With a stellar ensemble of professional dancers, actors, and martial artists, '18 Days - Dusk of an Era' promises to be a theatrical phenomenon that will captivate audiences of all ages.

About Prabhat Arts International

Prabhat Art Internation is a premier artistic institution that has redefined stagecraft by blending India's rich classical heritage with contemporary performance techniques. With a legacy dating back to 1930, Prabhat has become a hub for artistic excellence, training and nurturing generations of performers in dance, music, theatre, and storytelling. The institution's productions are known for their authenticity, intricate choreography, and grand visual appeal, making them a landmark in the world of performing arts. Carrying forward this illustrious tradition, Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath have emerged as the new-age torchbearers of Prabhat's artistic vision. Bharat, a Kathak dancer and a technical genius, has played a key role in innovative productions like Kathaastra, which set new benchmarks in dance and theatre. Meanwhile, Sharat, a master story teller, an acclaimed Carnatic musician and composer and Kathak dancer & choreographer, continues to elevate the classical arts, receiving accolades such as the Uday Shankar Award for Choreography, Rajyothsava from Rotary for his contributions. Together, they bring a dynamic energy to Prabhat's legacy, merging tradition with contemporary storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide.

