Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading real estate player in the affordable and Mid-housing segment, Signature Global (India) Limited, has won five prestigious awards at the 14th Realty + Excellence award 2022 North.

The company was honoured with the following awards during the event.

1. Developer of the year-Residential2. Most Environment-Friendly residential space award for 'Signature Global Park 2 & 3' project3. Affordable Housing Project of the Year for 'The Serenas' project4. Budget Housing Project of the Year for 'Signature Global Imperial' project5. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global Group, received the 'Sustainable Business Leader of the Year' Award for the year 2022

Awards were received by Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman and Lalit Aggarwal, Vice Chairman, Devender Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director and Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of the company at an event held in the National Capital.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman Signature Global (India) Limited said, "The award is a proud moment for the entire Signature Global family. It is an acknowledgement of the company's cutting-edge real estate operations and the ground-breaking work we did that not only satisfied clients but also offered a financially viable answer to the escalating housing crisis for this income group."

Aggarwal further added, "We are a 21st-century real estate corporation with a foundation of global standards of construction and understanding of Indian ideological dynamics have built a value system with Responsibility, Reliability, and Reality as the cornerstones of the company. Through affordable and middle-income housing, we help people realise their dreams of owning a home and will continue to make efforts to provide housing for the majority of people in our nation."

