New Delhi [India], February 17: Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public, Distribution and Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, inaugurated the seventh edition of The Pulses Conclave 2025 (TPC2025) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Themed 'Pulses for Prosperity - Nourishment with Sustainability', the conclave reinforced India's commitment to the growth and development of the pulses sector. Organized by the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex body of India's pulses and grains industry, the conclave runs from February 12 to 14, bringing together policymakers, international trade delegates, and industry leaders to drive discussions on self-sufficiency, trade growth, and technological advancements in the pulses sector.

The event was attended by key dignitaries Jaykumar Rawal, Cabinet Minister of Marketing and Protocol, Maharashtra State; Mitesh Patel, Member of Parliament, Government of India; Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, NAFED, Government of India and Mr. Vijay Iyengar, President, Global Pulse Confederation.

Pralhad Joshi, Hon'ble Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public, Distribution and Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India highlighted, "India is not just ensuring food security but also prioritizing nutritional security, with 81 crore people receiving free rations under PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana. Pulses have been a part of our diet since ancient times, providing essential nutrients while also enriching soil health. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are committed to making India self-sufficient in pulse production by 2027, ensuring farmers get fair prices, consumers get stable supplies, and our agricultural sector becomes more resilient. The newly launched six-year Pulse Self-Reliance Mission will play a crucial role in expanding domestic production, with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. Backed by procurement support from NAFED and NCCF, this initiative will enhance farmer incomes and stabilize markets. With strategic investments, policy support, and farmer cooperation, India will no longer have to import even a single kilogram of pulses in the coming years."

Nidhi Khare, Hon'ble Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, GOI speech at TPC 2025, said, "India is the world's largest producer, consumer, and importer of pulses, with total production increasing by nearly 40% in the past decade. Despite this growth, the country still imports 8-12 LMT of Toor, 5-7 LMT of Urad, and 10-15 LMT of Masoor annually to meet rising demand. To reduce import dependence, the government has introduced procurement measures and is investing in climate-resilient seeds, non-traditional acreage expansion, and solar-powered cold storage solutions."

Jaykumar Rawal, Cabinet Minister of Marketing and Protocol, Maharashtra State said, "Maharashtra, a key pulses producer, cultivates tur, chana, moong, urad, and masoor, ensuring food security. In 2024, the state procured 11.2 lakh metric tons of soybean under the Price Support Scheme. Despite being the world's top pulses producer, India imports millions of tons annually. Maharashtra is pushing self-sufficiency through research with the Indian Institute of Pulses Research, focusing on high-yield crops and post-harvest efficiency. With Bharat Dal, NAFED, and FCI procurement, the state remains committed to stabilizing prices and supporting farmers."

The inaugural session commenced with an address by Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA, outlining the conclave's agenda, followed by insights from Vijay Iyengar, President, Global Pulse Confederation. Their remarks highlighted India's growing role in global pulses trade, the importance of policy support for sustainability, and the transformative potential of technology in agriculture.

Mr. Bimal Kothari, Chairman, IPGA mentioned "India's pulses sector is at a pivotal moment, backed by the government's strong commitment to self-reliance. With production rising from 16 million tons in 2015-16 to 27 million tons in 2021-22, the goal of Aatmanirbharta in pulses is now within reach. However, as demand continues to grow due to rising incomes, health awareness, and changing dietary patterns, challenges such as climate variability make strategic imports essential to ensure stability in supply, prices, and food security.

The recent Union Budget has further strengthened this vision by introducing six new agricultural schemes and increasing the subsidized Kisan Credit Card loan limit from Rs3 lakh to Rs5 lakh, benefiting 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. The launch of the six-year Pulse Self-Reliance Mission, with dedicated support from NAFED and NCCF for procurement, is a major step toward reducing import dependency and enhancing farmer incomes. Additionally, the district-level program under the Prime Minister Krishi Yojana will play a crucial role in improving farming practices, irrigation, and credit access for 1.7 crore farmers."

He further added, "At the Pulses Conclave 2025, we are honored to have global leaders and policymakers join us to shape the future of the pulses industry. Our discussions will focus on boosting domestic production, strengthening trade partnerships, and positioning India as a global hub for pulses and value-added products. With a clear vision and collaborative efforts, we move forward with the theme: 'Pulses for Prosperity - Nourishment with Sustainability."

Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister of Tanzania, said, "India is a key market for Tanzania's pulses, and together we can achieve a greater aim. Strengthening our collaboration will not only enhance trade but also create opportunities for investment, innovation, and sustainable agricultural growth. By fostering a stable and predictable supply chain, we can ensure food security, economic prosperity, and a resilient future for farmers and consumers in both our nations."

With over 800 delegates from 20+ countries, TPC2025 serves as a high-impact platform for industry leaders, trade stakeholders, and policymakers to collaborate on key challenges and opportunities in the pulses sector.

The second plenary session focused on foreign dignitaries and heads of foreign missions, featuring key speakers such as Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister of Tanzania, Mr. Ronaldo Caiado, Governor of Goias, Brazil, Mr. Daryl Harrison, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Saskatchewan Province of Canada, H.E. Mr. Minn Minn, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Commerce of Myanmar, and H.E. Dr. Tin Htut, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Irrigation of Myanmar. Other distinguished participants included H.E. Mr. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, H.E. H.E. Kenneth da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India, and H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, and Ms. Jennifer Daubeny, Charge d'affaire, High Commission of Canada.

The day's sessions explored India's agricultural trajectory, global market dynamics, and policy imperatives. Discussions covered topics such as India's growth story in agriculture, the global pulses scenario in the Indian context, policy perspectives on the Indian pulses sector, and the global outlook for pigeon peas. Experts also examined emerging innovations in AgTech, particularly in pulses-specific advancements and predictive technologies for crop yield estimation.

Panel discussions featured industry stakeholders analyzing market trends for key pulse varieties, including Kabuli chickpeas, Black Matpe, and Green Mung. These sessions provided insights into price movements, supply chain challenges, and avenues for market expansion.

About The Pulses Conclave (TPC):

The Pulses Conclave (TPC) is the world's largest conference-cum-exhibition dedicated to the global pulses sector, organized biennially by the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA). Recognized as a premier platform for industry leaders, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders, TPC facilitates high-level discussions on sustainable agriculture, global food security, trade policies, and market dynamics. The event brings together senior government officials, foreign missions, trade promotion agencies, processing houses, exporters, importers, traders, and international value chain participants, fostering collaboration and business opportunities. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, The Pulses Conclave plays a vital role in shaping the future of the pulses industry, strengthening India's position in global trade, and promoting pulses as a key driver of economic and nutritional well-being.

About IPGA:

India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for the pulses and grains trade and industry in India, has a pan-India reach encompassing over 10,000 direct and indirect stakeholders, including individuals, corporates, and regional Pulses Traders and Processors Associations. These stakeholders are actively involved in the farming, processing, warehousing, import, and export business of pulses and services across the entire value chain.

IPGA's vision is to make the Indian Pulses and grains industry & trade globally competitive and in so doing, help advance India's food and nutrition security. IPGA takes the onus of essaying a leadership role in the domestic agri-business and plays a more proactive role in the global domain to foster healthy relations among Indian market participants and between India and all associates overseas.

For more information, please visit: https://ipga.co.in/

