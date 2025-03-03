Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, launched India's first AI-powered solar manufacturing line at Goldi Solar's newly built facility in Kosamba, Surat, Gujarat.

The AI-powered facility enhances precision, scalability, and efficiency, redefining solar manufacturing and strengthening India's transition toward a net-zero future, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The AI-powered facility, with an impressive 14 GW planned production capacity, integrates several industry-first innovations designed to redefine solar manufacturing.

These include high-speed stringers leveraging AI-driven automation to achieve a remarkable production capacity of 10,000 cells per hour, ensuring consistency and precision, minimizing errors, and reducing material wastage.

The facility also features AI-powered AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) systems for real-time quality control, using computer vision to detect and eliminate defects at a microscopic level.

The facility further incorporates a fully integrated pre-lamination section with an auto EVA laying robot, which optimizes the placement of encapsulation layers with minimal human intervention, reducing inconsistencies compared to traditional manual processes.

Additionally, it includes AI-powered 3-Display EL and visual (front and back) inspection systems, which ensure that only the highest quality solar modules reach the market, enhancing reliability and durability.

"Companies like Goldi Solar are playing a crucial role in realizing this goal by driving India's clean energy transformation. I toured the plant and inspected their AI-powered quality control, high-speed stringers, and robots. Happy to see Indian companies leading the charge in the global clean energy landscape, which aligns with PM Modi's 'Make in India' vision. With an impressive 14 GW planned manufacturing capacity and plans to begin cell manufacturing soon, Goldi Solar is strengthening India's renewable energy ecosystem," said Minister Pralhad Joshi, as per the statement.

Ishver Dholakiya, Founder and Managing Director of Goldi Solar, said the company was proud to be the first solar company in India to integrate Artificial Intelligence into PV module manufacturing.

"With the rise of AI, 'Made in India' and 'Make in India' are poised to thrive as exports grow and production quality improves. Our planned 14 GW advanced facility is a testament to our vision of a net-zero India and reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This milestone is not just a win for us but for India's future as a leader in renewable energy," Dholakiya added.

The Goldi Solar manufactures high-end photovoltaic modules and provides Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services.

Founded in 2011, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, and exporting to several international brands in over 20 countries, Goldi Solar has 3 facilities consolidating a manufacturing capacity of 14 GW planned at Pipodara, Navsari and Kosamba in Gujarat. (ANI)

